North Texas was in an advantageous position heading into the offseason following Grant McCasland’s third year guiding the Mean Green just a few days ago.
That’s still the case, but there is little doubt the situation changed significantly last week when Umoja Gibson announced he would leave the school as a transfer.
Gibson was UNT’s second-leading scorer last season, a defense stretching marksman who connected on 189 shots from 3-point range in 66 games in just more than two seasons with the Mean Green.
The Waco native averaged 14.5 points per game last season but wanted to handle the ball more. That opportunity wasn’t coming with Javion Hamlet entrenched as UNT’s point guard, so Gibson left after his redshirt sophomore season.
The question now is where Gibson’s departure leaves UNT. The Mean Green were set to return four of their five starters after winning the Conference USA regular season title.
The number is down to three with Gibson’s decision to leave the team.
“We love our team and will be selective to get the right fits,” McCasland said before Gibson announced his decision to leave the program.
McCasland can still be picky as he looks to fill three open scholarships. UNT’s core of returning starters now includes Hamlet, guard James Reese and forward Zachary Simmons. Forward Thomas Bell played a key role as a sixth man off the bench.
UNT also has Rubin Jones, a highly regarded shooting guard, set to arrive this summer.
That’s a solid core.
Replacing Deng Geu, a graduate transfer forward who averaged 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds as a starter was UNT’s biggest concern just a few days ago. The bigger worry for UNT now could be replacing the perimeter shooting that was vital to its success last season.
Gibson made 86 shots from 3-point range, a total that ranked third in C-USA. His 39.4% field goal percentage from behind the arc was good for sixth in the league.
Fellow UNT guard DJ Draper was one of the few players in C-USA who shot a higher percentage from deep. He connected on 51.2% of his shots while hitting 43 of his 84 attempts.
UNT relied on Gibson and Draper to space the floor and keep teams from sagging into the paint to take away Simmons.
UNT had two highly regarded young guards on its roster last season in Larry Wise and Jalen Jackson, but neither played significant minutes. Wise tore the patellar tendon in his knee late in the year and faces a long recovery process.
The departure of Gibson will give McCasland a better case to tell perimeter players that he has playing time available with both Gibson and Draper off the roster.
Draper was among UNT’s best defenders but was listed at 6-foot. Gibson is 6-1.
McCasland will have the opportunity to bring in bigger guards who could help the Mean Green defensively.
UNT led C-USA with an average of 63.3 points allowed per game, a total that was deceiving because of the slow pace it plays. The Mean Green ranked seventh in the 14-team league in field goal percentage defense (42.3%) and 13th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (34.8%).
Gibson played a key role in UNT’s run to the C-USA title. The question now is how McCasland will reshape the Mean Green without him.