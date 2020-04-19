North Texas had plenty of momentum when it began the process of rebuilding its roster just a few weeks ago.
The Mean Green have capitalized by bringing in a host of highly regarded players, a run that may have wrapped up over the weekend when New Mexico Junior College forward Terence Lewis committed to the Mean Green.
2020 New Mexico JC (NM) F Terence Lewis II has committed to North Texas. (HT @ebosshoops) @t2_doe https://t.co/DrBFItn8DR pic.twitter.com/2eaym859nW— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 19, 2020
Lewis was an honorable mention NJCAA All-American last season, when he averaged 18.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Thunderbirds.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore posted a pair of double-doubles in the Region V tournament. He finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in a second-round loss to Clarendon.
Lewis, who did not return a message seeking comment, was offered a scholarship by more than a dozen other schools, including BYU and Nevada.
The addition of Lewis fills a hole in UNT's lineup heading into next season. The Mean Green lost power forward Deng Geu to graduation and also lost forward Abdul Mohamed when he left the program as a graduate transfer and landed at Montana State.
The addition of Lewis will give UNT another front court option. He fills the Mean Green's last open scholarship, one that was freed up by Mohamed's departure of last week.
Lewis joins a recruiting class that includes another junior college product in South Carolina Salkehatchie point guard Mardrez McBride.
UNT also landed prep school products Abou Ousmane, a center from Scotland Campus Sports in Pennsylvania, and Mykell Robinson, a small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
Houston Yates guard Rubin Jones signed with UNT in the fall.
UNT's five-player class is ranked No. 48 nationally by Rivals.com.
The Mean Green put together its class following one of the best seasons in recent program history. UNT finished 20-11 after winning the Conference USA regular season title.
The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament that was called off after the first round due to the spread of the coronavirus. UNT was guaranteed a bid to the NIT if it didn't win the C-USA tournament.
UNT didn't have the chance to play in the postseason and quickly reshaped its roster in the last few days in the hope an influx of talent will help it break through next season.
Lewis could end up being the final piece of the puzzle.