North Texas got a glimpse of what the season could have in store earlier this week in its opener against Oklahoma Christian.
Newcomer Thomas Bell was impressive while coming off the bench to score 16 points, veterans Zachary Simmons and Umjoa Gibson were solid and the Mean Green cruised to a 79-40 win in a warmup for what is coming up in the next few days.
UNT will face No. 25 VCU at 6 p.m. on Friday before taking on Arkansas next week in the second of back-to-back road games.
The series will be one of the toughest of the season for the Mean Green.
“I know VCU is a tough team,” Bell said after UNT’s win over OCU. “We are going to hang our hat on defense, try to get stops and let our defense turn into offense. We have to play hard in that environment. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
UNT pumped in fake crowd noise during practice earlier this week to simulate the environment it will face at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.
VCU hammered Saint Francis (Pa.) 72-58 on Tuesday in front of a crowd of 7,637, the Rams’ 135th consecutive sellout.
The Mean Green will head into their game against VCU with momentum on their side after a solid all-around effort in their win over OCU.
“It was a tremendous effort defensively,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “That is what we wanted and what we have been working on.”
UNT will need another good effort on the defensive end in their game against VCU, a traditional power. The Rams are coming off a 25-8 season and an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
VCU was picked to win the Atlantic-10 in the league’s preseason poll of coaches and media members who cover the league on a regular basis.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 21 points to lead VCU, while De’Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 16 and 12 points, respectively, in the Rams season-opener. All three were named to the preseason All-Atlantic 10 team.
The road won’t get any easier for UNT after its game against VCU.
Arkansas is in its first season under former Nevada coach Eric Musselman and beat Rice 91-43 in their season opener.