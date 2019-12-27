Grant McCasland kept it simple when asked what he would like to see from North Texas in its final nonconference game of the season.
"We have five wins," McCasland said. "We need to continue to learn how to win basketball games."
The Mean Green will look to take the next step toward that goal when they face Texas Wesleyan in a 5 p.m. game on Saturday at the Super Pit. The game amounts to a dress rehearsal for UNT, which will open Conference USA play next week with a tough road trip to Western Kentucky and Marshall.
UNT (5-7) has been preparing for the trip and conference play in general over the course of a challenging nonconference slate. The Mean Green have lost to three nationally ranked teams and have yet to string together consecutive wins.
UNT will have a chance to change that on Saturday by knocking off Texas Wesleyan, which competes at the NAIA level. The Mean Green hammered Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-53 in their last outing back on Dec. 21.
The 86 points UNT scored were a season-high.
"Offensively we have made some significant improvements and have been able to create turnovers that have led to offense for us," McCasland said. "Taking care of the basketball is one area where we can show we are playing better."
UNT turned the ball over 15 times against UAPB.
The Mean Green know they will need to improve on that performance to get to where they want to go in the next few weeks. UNT might not have to be at its best to handle Texas Wesleyan, but the Mean Green will certainly need to be ready for their conference opener at Western Kentucky on Jan. 2.
The Hilltoppers lost star center Charles Bassey to a broken leg in a win over Arkansas on Dec. 7 but are still 7-4 on the season.
UNT has lost 10 straight games to WKU and is 5-22 all-time against the Hilltoppers with all five of those wins coming in the tenure of former head coach Johnny Jones.
The Mean Green are hoping to pick up momentum heading into their game against the Hilltoppers with a win over Texas Wesleyan, a high-scoring team that likes to push the ball. The Rams are averaging 93.5 points per game and are coming off a 138-127 double overtime loss to Our Lady of the Lake.
Senior guard Sam Lorenzen is averaging 15.9 points per game to lead Texas Wesleyan (8-3).
Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson is pacing UNT with an average of 14.1 points per game, while junior guard Javion Hamlet is adding 10.1.
McCasland coached at the junior college and Division II levels and considers Texas Wesleyan coach Brennen Shingleton and associate head coach Matt Garnett friends.
"I respect them as coaches," McCasland said. "They have Division I talent. They pose more problems than Pine Bluff does offensively. They have guys who shoot it better and they score better.
"It will be a good test for us heading into a game against a guard-oriented team in Western Kentucky now that they don’t have Bassey."