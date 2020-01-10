North Texas’ game against Florida Atlantic didn’t appear like a landmark event when Conference USA released its schedule a few months ago.
A surprising early-season run by both teams has changed all that heading into the teams’ 3 p.m. showdown on Saturday at the Super Pit. UNT lost its conference opener to Western Kentucky but has since bounced back to beat both Marshall and Florida International.
FAU is one of the few teams in C-USA that has been even hotter than the Mean Green (8-8, 2-1) of late and is sitting atop the league standings after running off three straight wins to open conference play.
A win over FAU (11-5, 3-0) could help establish UNT as a legitimate contender for the C-USA title. The Mean Green entered the season with a host of questions to answer and several players moving into new roles.
UNT appears to be settling in as it heads into the heart of conference play.
“We know our strength and weaknesses,” forward Deng Geu said following UNT’s win over FIU. “Coach emphasizes controlling the tempo and controlling the game.”
The Mean Green did just that against FIU and limited the Panthers to their lowest point total in two seasons under Jeremy Ballard in a 74-56 win. The Panthers entered the game averaging 82 points per game.
“We didn’t turn it over against the press, kept them in the half court and guarded them,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We forced them into long possessions, walled up and made them shoot through bodies.”
UNT was much more effective offensively in what turned into a half court game and had four players finish in double figures. Point guard Javion Hamlet led UNT with 16 points.
Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.1 points to lead UNT, while Hamlet is adding 11.3.
The Mean Green will look to that pair to help them slow down an FAU team that has beaten UTSA, UTEP and Rice in consecutive games behind graduate transfer guard Cornelius Taylor.
Taylor hit seven 3s in FAU’s 81-76 win over Rice on Thursday.
The UNT women (7-8, 1-2) will also be in action on Saturday, when they travel to FAU for a 1 p.m. game.
The Mean Green have struggled since winning their C-USA opener over Western Kentucky. UNT fell to Marshall at home and were edged 58-56 by FIU on Thursday.
UNT came out flat against FIU and trailed by 19 early in the first half before rallying. The Mean Green tied the game at 53-53 on a Charlene Shepherd 3 with 1:25 left.
Diene Diane answered with a 3 for FIU, which built a 58-53 lead with 35 seconds left. Another Shepherd 3 pulled UNT within two.
UNT had a chance to pull out the win after FIU missed two free throws, but Shepherd missed a 3 and Anisha George’s put-back attempt at the buzzer was no good.
UNT will look to get back on track against FAU (7-7). The Owls are also 1-2 in conference play.
Auburn transfer guard Crystal Primm leads three FAU players who are averaging double figures at 13.6 points per game.
George is averaging 12.4 points per game to lead UNT and scored 11 points in her return to the lineup against FIU after missing three games due to personal issues.