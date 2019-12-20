North Texas has taken on more than a few challenges in the early stages of Grant McCasland’s third season with the Mean Green.
UNT lost three games to nationally ranked teams and was also edged at home by Oklahoma.
The road appears as if it will get a little easier beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday when the Mean Green will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game is one of two remaining before UNT opens Conference USA play on Jan. 2 at Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green (4-7) enter that stretch looking to climb their way back toward the .500 mark after dropping four of their last six games, including a 71-58 loss at No. 14 Dayton on Tuesday.
UNT was sitting at No. 104 in the NCAA’s NET rankings on Friday afternoon. The Mean Green had the 11th toughest schedule in the country as of Monday’s rankings.
The Flyers might have been the best team UNT will face all season. The experience of facing Dayton and a host of other talented teams is one McCasland anticipated would benefit his team heading into the game.
“These games have helped us,” McCasland said. “We have seen our guys improve every practice and every game. There are parts of the game we are not doing well, but if we work on it we get better at it.”
UNT will have a chance to show that is the case against a UAPB team that has struggled all season and is just 1-9 on the year. The Golden Lions’ lone win of the season came over Champion Christian.
UAPB’s only win of the year came in its only home game.
The Lions have played at Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and a host of other power programs. The Lions lost at New Mexico State 65-40 on Wednesday in their last game.
Junior forward Markedric Bell is averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead UAPB.
UNT has leaned heavily on Umoja Gibson all season. The sophomore guard is averaging 14.9 points per game and is the only UNT player averaging double figures.
The Mean Green will look to get Gibson back on track against UAPB after Dayton held him to six points.
Junior point guard Javion Hamlet led UNT with 19 points in the Mean Green’s loss to the Flyers.