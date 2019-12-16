North Texas coach Grant McCasland knew what his team would be up against in the early stages of his third season after setting out a nonconference schedule looked a little bit like a mine field.
UNT has taken on one national power after another over the first few weeks of the season and taken its lumps along the way.
"We knew this team had enough depth and a willingness to improve every day that we could hold them together regardless of the outcomes," McCasland said. "We needed some tests so that we didn’t have any misconceptions of how good we are going into league play. We wanted to challenge our team."
McCasland has more than reached that goal heading into maybe its biggest challenge yet, a game at Dayton on Tuesday night.
The Flyers (8-1) are ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll. Dayton's only loss of the season was a 90-84 setback against Kansas, which is ranked No. 1 nationally this week.
Dayton is the third nationally ranked team UNT has faced this season. The Mean Green previously lost to VCU and Utah State.
UNT was in both games late in the second half. VCU hung on for a 59-56 win. The Mean Green were also competitive against Utah State before the Aggies pulled away for a 68-59 win.
"It will help us to have played those teams," UNT guard Jalen Jackson said. "We were in the game with Top 25 teams. We had breakdowns at the end and didn’t finish. This time we are going to finish."
Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.8 points per game and has played well in several big games. Gibson scored 21 points in an 82-80 loss to Oklahoma earlier this month. He is UNT's only player who is averaging double figures.
UNT will need Gibson — and everyone else — to be at their best to challenge Dayton.
"They are fantastic and don’t really have any holes," McCasland said. "Their defense is together. Their ball pressure, rim protection and rotation on defense are as good as anyone’s in the country."
The Flyers are just as good offensively behind Obi Toppin. The sophomore forward is averaging 21.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He's shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.
McCasland has sensed that UNT is responding well to facing a series of talented and highly rated teams. The Mean Green (4-6) have been under .500 ever since losing three straight following a season-opening win over Oklahoma Christian but haven't lost confidence.
"We didn’t worry about the schedule mentally with this group because they love basketball," McCasland said. "You can put people through a lot of they are passionate about it. They would come to the gym if we weren’t playing. Some people and teams I have coached that is not the case. They want to get out as fast as they can. They are good at basketball, but they don’t love it."
The Mean Green are confident that facing a tough schedule will benefit them later in the season, particularly in Conference USA play. UNT has just three games remaining before it opens league play with a tough trip to Western Kentucky and Marshall early next year.
"Being close gives us confidence," UNT guard Larry Wise said. "We have been together just a short time and are keeping up with teams that are mostly seniors. It shows how much work we have put in and how great the staff is."
McCasland can sense his team is improving as it faces one challenge after another early in the season and is looking forward to another against Dayton.
"We have seen our guys improve every practice and every game," McCasland said. "There are parts of the game we are not doing well, but if we work on it, we get better at it."