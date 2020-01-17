North Texas has waited a long time for a breakthrough win at Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green have won in Ruston just once, and that was back in 1952.
UNT will have a chance to break a 16-game slide on Saturday in what shapes up to be a key Conference USA showdown at 4 p.m. in the Thomas Assembly Center.
The Mean Green have won four straight since falling to Western Kentucky in their Conference USA opener. That streak has put UNT (10-8, 4-1 C-USA) squarely in the conference title chase.
Charlotte is the only team left in C-USA without a loss in league play at 4-0. UNT and Louisiana Tech (13-4) are among four teams sitting in second place in the league standings at 4-1.
“We have been in some good games at Louisiana Tech, but haven’t won there,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said earlier this week. “We are anticipating the best offensive team in our league. They don’t have any holes.”
UNT doesn’t appear to have many, either, after hitting its stride over the last few weeks. The Mean Green played a tough nonconference schedule and have seen that approach pay off.
UNT has won each of its last three games by at least 18 points. The Mean Green handed Florida Atlantic its only loss thus far in C-USA play 81-58 and also rolled by Southern Miss 72-52 in their last outing on Thursday.
Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.2 points per game to lead the Mean Green. Point guard Javion Hamlet has also been playing well and is coming off a double-double with 13 points, 10 assists and no turnovers in UNT’s win over Southern Miss.
Louisiana Tech has been just as hot and beat Rice 72-56 in its last outing. The Bulldogs are a perfect 9-0 at home this season behind a trio of guards who are all averaging double figures.
Senior guard DaQuan Bracey is posting a team-high 12.6 points per game. Kalob Ledoux and Armorie Archibald are adding 12.3 and 10.9, respectively.
The UNT women will also be in action on Saturday when they host Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m.
UNT (7-10, 1-4) won its C-USA opener over WKU but has struggled since while dropping four straight games. The Mean Green had a five-point lead on Southern Miss in the fourth quarter on Thursday and had Jazion Jackson headed to the line to try to complete a three-point play.
UNT fell apart the rest of the way and didn’t score for more than eight minutes. Southern Miss capitalized and pulled away for a 65-57 win.
The Mean Green will look to bounce back with a win over a Louisiana Tech team that has also struggled early in C-USA play. The Lady Techsters (9-6) are 1-3 in league action.
Senior post player Anisha George is averaging 12.1 points to lead UNT, which has lost a series of close games in C-USA play. The Mean Green fell to FAU in double overtime and also fell at FIU by two.
“It’s frustrating,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said of losing so many close games. “We work on these game situations in practice and try to learn and grow. We clearly have to do more of it and make sure we do a better job.”
Sophomore guard Keiunna Walker is averaging 12.3 points per game to lead Louisiana Tech.