FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The UNT men’s basketball team lost 66-43 at Arkansas Tuesday night.
Playing in hostile SEC territory and in front of 12,001 fans, the Mean Green’s defense traveled to the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but the offense couldn’t keep pace enough to come away with the road win.
“Give Arkansas credit, they were consistent enough in their pressure and defensive effort to cause us problem,” said coach Grant McCasland. “We’re going to take personal accountability and give these guys credit for being better than us tonight. But I do know I like our pieces. We had some great defensive possessions tonight. “
UNT (1-2) didn’t get its first basket until the 11:28 mark of the first half but still only trailed by eight points at the time.
UNT remained within arms reach of Arkansas (2-0) for most of the game and picked up momentum, especially early in the second half when they cut the deficit to just five points, which they did twice in the second half including with just 10 minutes left in the game. But after Javion Hamlet cut the Razorback lead to five with a pair of free throws, Arkansas went on a 9-0 run and led by 14.
With the crowd behind them they turned the 14-point lead in three minutes into a 20-point lead by forcing turnovers, getting in transition and getting to the foul line.
As UNT’s offense aimed to regroup, the Arkansas crowd helped keep the Razorback momentum strong.
On Tuesday, graduate transfer Deng Geu had a season-high and led the Mean Green with 10 points. The 6-foot-8 Geu made his first 3-pointer with UNT. He made 15 last season with North Dakota State. Geu’s 3-pointer was just one of two the team made for the entire game as they went 2-of-17 on the night.
UNT will return home on Saturday to play Eastern Michigan at 3 p.m. at the Super Pit.