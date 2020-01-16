Behind a 13-point, 10-assist and zero-turnover performance from Javion Hamlet, the North Texas men’s basketball team beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg for the first time since 1971.
The Mean Green (10-8, 4-1 C-USA) beat the Golden Eagles (4-14, 0-5 C-USA) 72-52 Thursday night at the Reed Green Coliseum. The win extends UNT’s winning streak to four in a row and its the third straight opponent they’ve held under 60 points.
Along with Hamlet’s double-double, the Mean Green were led by Umoja Gibson’s 17 points as he hit five 3-pointers and had three steals on Thursday. James Reese added 13 points and three assists.
North Texas will be back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Louisiana Tech.