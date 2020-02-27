MIAMI — The first place North Texas men's basketball team rolled to a 78-59 victory at FIU Thursday night.
The Mean Green were led by 23 points from Umoja Gibson and 16 points from James Reese. Point guard Javion Hamlet added 14 points, with 10 in the second half. He also had eight assists and six rebounds.
The victory for UNT (19-10, 13-3 C-USA) sets up for a big conference game Saturday afternoon. North Texas will host Western Kentucky at 1 p.m. WKU entered Thursday in a tie for second-place. It will be the final home game of the regular season.
Thursday's victory over the Panthers (17-11, 8-7) is UNT's third-straight over FIU. The Mean Green's 13 conference wins are the most they've had since the 2009-10 season when UNT went to the NCAA Tournament. It was the last time they went to the NCAA Tournament.