HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — The North Texas men’s basketball team picked up a critical road conference win on Saturday with a 67-64 victory at Marshall.
The Mean Green (7-8, 1-1) trailed by nine points just five minutes into the game but clamped down on defense and kept the high powered Thundering Herd (7-8, 1-1) offense to 12 points below their season scoring average by limiting transition points and holding two of Marshall’s top offensive players under their scoring average.
North Texas’ Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson led the Mean Green with 15 points each. Both also scored 11 points in the second half. The redshirt junior Hamlet knocked down two clutch free throws with four seconds remaining to seal the victory. With roughly five minutes remaining Gibson hit back-to-back 3-pointers. He’s now made a 3-pointer in 19 straight games. On the second 3-pointer, Gibson was fouled and converted the and-one opportunity at the free throw line. Gibson finished the game 5-for-5 at the line. He’s now made 24 straight free throws.
The defensive tide turned for the Mean Green in the first half when senior Roosevelt Smart was inserted and had three steals in less than six minutes. He finished with a career-high four steals.
UNT returns to the Super Pit next week as they host Florida International on Thursday and Florida Atlantic on Saturday.