MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The North Texas men’s basketball team let a halftime lead go as they fell 60-47 to Rhode Island on Friday in their first game at the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.
The Mean Green (2-4) led 27-24 at the half and ended the half on an offensive and defensive blitz, going on a 13-2 run late to take the lead and give a little bit of a cushion going into the break. However, the Rams (4-1) out scored UNT by 16 in the second half behind Fatts Russell who finished the game with a game-high 22 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
“The fact of the matter is you can’t shoot 30% in the second half and turn the ball over that many times and expect to win,” coach Grant McCasland said. “In the first half we showed some composure but in the second half it got a little long for us. A good learning experience but I prefer to learn and win.”
UNT was once again led by redshirt sophomore Umoja Gibson who was not far behind Russell. Gibson scored 20 points for a second consecutive game, making five 3-pointers on 10 attempts versus URI. Gibson is now averaging a team-best 12.8 points per game.
Friday was Gibson’s seventh career game where he scored at least 20 points.
Carrying UNT to its first half lead was redshirt senior Deng Geu who finished Friday with a UNT career-high 13 rebounds. He had nine by halftime. The 13 rebounds also ties his North Dakota State career-best which he got last season playing for the Bison.
After a slow run early in the game, Geu brought the Mean Green back to life with a thunderous dunk and a put-back layup. His play down in the post led UNT to play quicker and force turnovers. During UNT’s 13-2 run that gave them a 27-22 lead late, the Mean Green forced four straight turnovers at one point.
But in the second half, turnovers went the other way. Nine second half turnovers turned into 12 second half points for the Rams who finished well at the rim, making 43 percent in the second half. As the lead began to extend in favor of URI more, Russell took over more, forcing turnovers and attacking the basket.
“Unfortunately we turned the ball over at some key moments late in the game that propelled them,” McCasland said. “We’re a young team and I love them. I just need to do a better job at helping them.”
North Texas will play its second and final game from the Jamaica Classic on Sunday at 5:30 CT. The game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network and on the Mean Green Sports Network (88.1FM).