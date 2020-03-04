CHARLOTTE — The North Texas men's basketball team, just three days after clinching the C-USA regular season title, dropped a 56-43 decision to Charlotte Wednesday to end the regular season.
The Mean Green (20-11, 14-4 C-USA) will be the top overall seed in next week's 2020 Conference USA Men's Basketball Championship. UNT will next play on March 12 in the quarterfinal round. The C-USA Championship is held at the Star in Frisco.
"Give a ton of credit to Charlotte," said UNT head coach Grant McCasland. "They were the aggressive one. (Their defense) definitely was one of the best we've seen all year.
"They looked like a team with a lot to play for," he added.
With the win the 49ers (16-12,10-7 C-USA) clinched a top four seed in next week's tournament and a first round bye similar to North Texas.
Wednesday, North Texas faced a tenacious Charlotte defense that didn't give much space nor open looks. The Mean Green's 31.3 field goal percentage on Wednesday was by far its lowest in the conference play. North Texas won a program-best 14 conference games this season.
UNT was led by Javion Hamlet on Friday. Hamlet scored 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Redshirt senior Deng Geu led all players in rebounding with nine.