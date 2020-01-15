Grant McCasland watched from the sideline late last season as the six healthy players he had available struggled to survive in a loss to Florida International.
It was a brutal sight for North Texas’ head coach and the first of two turning points in less than a year when it comes to how McCasland approaches building the Mean Green’s roster and utilizing his players.
McCasland vowed publicly and privately never to never be shorthanded again following that loss to FIU.
A loss to Western Kentucky earlier this month convinced him to make better use of the bench he worked so hard to build.
“We saw our defense get tired late in that game,” McCasland said of the Mean Green’s 93-84 loss to the Hilltoppers. “We realized the more we can keep our energy on that end of the floor, the better we will be offensively.”
The result has been UNT (9-8, 3-1 Conference USA) using its bench more often, a strategy that has become evident heading into a game at Southern Miss (4-13, 0-4) on Thursday.
UNT had three players come off the bench to play a total of 68 minutes against WKU, which rallied from a 15-point second half deficit for the win.
Three reserves combined for 75 minutes in UNT’s win over Marshall in its next game. That uptick marked the beginning of a trend.
The Mean Green played six reserves for a total of 70 minutes in their win over Florida International. Seven players came off the bench for 76 minutes in the Mean Green’s win over Florida Atlantic.
UNT won all three of those games.
“We have so many weapons,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said. “Our whole bench can come in and help us. Our depth helps us defensively. With the way that we play, we need everyone.”
There are plenty of teams that play faster than UNT, but McCasland places a huge emphasis on defense.
Maintaining the effort McCaland wants to see on that end of the floor can take a toll.
“Playing 35 to 40 minutes wears your body down throughout the season,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “We have people who can come in, so we don’t have to play those kinds of minutes. Our intensity continues to be good when we bring those players in.”
The impact of UNT’s depth has been particularly apparent of late because of a fall Simmons took in the Mean Green’s loss to WKU. Simmons has been sore since and has been unable to carry the load he usually does in terms of minutes.
Junior college transfer Thomas Bell has spelled Simmons throughout the year and has played a larger role as he has settles in with the Mean Green. He played 33 minutes in UNT’s loss to WKU and has played at least 21 minutes in each of the Mean Green’s last five games.
Bell scored in double figures in five straight games before tallying just three points in an off night offensively in UNT’s win over FAU last week.
UNT has seen a different player off its bench come through with significant contributions more often than not since its loss to WKU.
Bell scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in UNT’s win over Marshall. Roosevelt Smart hit two 3s and scored 10 points in UNT’s win over FIU. Ever reliable senior guard DJ Draper hit both of his 3-point attempts, grabbed two rebounded and handed out two assists in UNT’s win over FAU.
“We have more pieces than we did last year, and we don’t lose the physical play when we go to our bench,” McCasland said.
Smart started 61 games in his two seasons at UNT before moving to the bench this year. Bell could start for several teams in C-USA.
UNT didn’t miss a beat in its win over FAU when Simmons played just 13 minutes because it had Bell ready to step in.
“One area where we have seen our depth help, is we have gotten in to foul trouble and not seen a drop off in play,” McCasland said. “We have been able to maintain the energy defensively you need to be good.”
UNT didn’t have the depth to endure foul trouble and injuries late last season. McCasland vowed to change that in the offseason. He’s tapped into that depth more and more since a loss to WKU. UNT has been on a tear ever since.