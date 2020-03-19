Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Grant McCasland led North Texas to one of the best seasons in recent program history before it was cut short by the spread of the coronavirus.
UNT’s head coach will cash in as a result.
McCasland reached three performance incentives included in the five-year extension he signed before the 2019-20 season totaling $27,500, according to the provisions of the deal obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle through an open records request.
UNT will pay McCasland $10,000 for winning the Conference USA regular season title and $10,000 for being named the league’s Coach of the Year. He also earned $7,500 when UNT reached the 20-win mark on its way to a 20-11 finish.
McCasland’s contract also calls for a $10,000 bonus for earning a bid to the NIT. UNT earned a berth to the NIT by winning the C-USA regular season title. The Mean Green would have played in the NIT, if they didn’t win the C-USA tournament and secure the league’s automatic NCAA tournament berth.
The C-USA tournament, NCAA tournament and NIT were all canceled due to the ongoing public health crisis.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker said this week that the school has yet to determine if it will pay McCasland the NIT bonus but that his general philosophy is to reward coaches for their performance.
UNT officials have not had time to consider the NIT incentive while they deal with the turmoil caused by the virus.
Even without the NIT bonus, the incentives McCasland reached will push his total compensation for the 2019-20 season at UNT past $700,000. His base salary, plus guaranteed incentives is $685,876.
UNT was picked to finish seventh in C-USA’s preseason coaches’ poll before a breakout year that saw the Mean Green go 14-4 in league play. UNT knocked off Western Kentucky, the preseason conference favorite, to clinch the title at home in its second-to-last game of the regular season.
The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament.
“We have talked about this since the first day we got here,” McCasland said of the success UNT enjoyed in the days leading up to when the C-USA tournament was canceled. “We expected to put ourselves in this position.”
UNT accomplished quite a bit in McCasland’s third season, including winning the Mean Green’s first title since 2010, but several other goals remained out of reach due to college athletics shutting down.
UNT felt good about its chances to win the C-USA tournament, and possibly make a run in the NCAA tournament or NIT.
“I feel really good about the way we are playing,” UNT guard James Reese said in the days leading up to the event. “We’re confident.”
McCasland would have added to his bonus earnings had the Mean Green enjoyed success in the postseason. His contract contains a $25,000 bonus for winning the conference tournament and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
UNT would have paid McCasland $25,000 for each NCAA tournament win up to the Elite Eight, where the incentives escalate to $50,000 for reaching the Final Four and $100,000 for winning the national title. NIT wins would have been worth $5,000 each.
Seeing their opportunity to make a dent in the postseason end was tough for McCasland and his players. Several of those players will return next season.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished,” UNT junior guard Javion Hamlet said. “We’re going to use this as motivation to work hard and do bigger and better things next year.”