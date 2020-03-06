North Texas guard Larry Wise has suffered a knee injury that will likely end his season, multiple sources confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday.
Wise was injured in practice during the Mean Green's trip to Charlotte for its regular season finale against the 49ers on Wednesday.
UNT's team doctors will take a closer look at Wise's knee today to determine the extent of the injury.
Wise has played sparingly throughout his redshirt freshman season with the Mean Green and is averaging 1.3 points per game. He has appeared in 14 games.
Wise scored a career high five points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 21.
UNT captured the Conference USA regular season title with a win over Western Kentucky on Sunday before wrapping up the regular season with a loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.
UNT will play in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament on Thursday.
The Mean Green will have to win three games in three days to capture its first conference title since 2010 and will have a little less depth if it has to play without Wise.
UNT is 20-10 on the season and finished 14-4 in C-USA play.