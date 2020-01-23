A college basketball coach’s life is a nonstop affair. There are multiple games every week, not to mention practices and travel.
The reality of the grind was what made the reunion of North Texas’ 2010 NCAA tournament team on Thursday so special for Johnny Jones.
Jones established himself as one of the greatest coaches in program history during an 11-year run with the Mean Green that included trips to the NCAAs in 2007 and 2010. UNT brought back the members of its 2010 team a decade after one of the memorable seasons in program history.
“It’s great to be back,” Jones said. “So many times, in coaching you never have a chance to celebrate moments like this. To be here with these guys is great. The administration found the time around our schedule to afford me an opportunity to be here. I am grateful for that.”
Jones is now the head coach at Texas Southern and has his team tied atop the SWAC standings.
UNT held its reunion before the Mean Green’s game against UTSA, a time that allowed Jones to fit a trip to Denton into his schedule.
A host of Jones’ former players were there to meet him, including Eric Tramiel, the MVP of the 2010 Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Guards Josh White and Tristan Thompson as well as forwards George Odufuwa and Kedrick Hogans were also in attendance.
“This is a wonderful feeling to see everybody and reminisce,” White said. “The relationships we built were wonderful. It was truly a brotherhood. I tell people back home that if I had to do it over 10 times, I would do the exact same thing. It was the best four years of my life.”
Jones’ teams averaged more than 20 wins per season over his last six years at the school before he left to coach LSU in 2012. The 2009-10 season was one of the more memorable seasons not only in that span but also in the history of the program.
UNT finished 24-9 and set a school record for wins in a season.
Current UNT coach Grant McCasland credited the Mean Green’s 2010 team and those Jones coached throughout his tenure for helping advance the program earlier in the week.
“We point to the NCAA tournaments that they went to as a standard for what we want to do,” McCasland said. “They showed it can be done. It takes time. Give coach Jones credit. He built it and was consistent. That group that is coming back was a big part of it.”
The players from UNT’s 2010 team are thrilled to know that they are remembered that way.
“We definitely take pride in what we did to advance the program,” Tramiel said. “We put a lot of blood sweat and tears into it.”
The Mean Green went through some tough seasons after Jones left the program. They appear to be on their way back under McCasland. UNT has won at least 20 games in back-to-back seasons, a milestone it hadn’t reached since Jones was guiding the program.
UNT has also dramatically upgraded its facilities in recent years, including the Super Pit concourse where the Mean Green held their reunion.
The members of UNT’s 2010 team were thrilled to see the program’s growth.
“It’s great to see the progress,” White said. “It makes us even more proud coming back. I still keep up with North Texas and check the scores. I love Denton and North Texas. I can’t thank the fans enough.”
Jones and his players said they are still in contact. Jones recently joined Facebook, which helps him keep up with the members of UNT’s 2010 team as well as they other players he coached in his time at the school.
“It feels great, especially with this group of guys we had,” Tramiel said. “We have a lot of good memories that come back when you watch the highlights, engage in conversations and see the photos.”
UNT finished 4-24 in 2000-01, the season before Jones’ arrival.
There were a host of great teams that helped UNT improve to the point it is now. Jones 2010 team was among the best and stopped to reflect on Thursday.
“We are proud of what we accomplished,” Jones said. “We were here 11 years. Going from where we were initially to where we were a part of championship teams, saw guys graduate, hang banners and order championship rings was a special time. That is what it’s all about.”