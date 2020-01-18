RUSTON, Louisiana — North Texas redshirt junior Javion Hamlet floated in a game-winner at the buzzer to beat Louisiana Tech 51-50 on Saturday afternoon in Ruston, Louisiana.
The win is the Mean Green’s (11-8, 5-1 C-USA) first victory in Ruston since 1952 — the first time they ever played — and extends UNT’s winning streak to five in a row.
Louisiana Tech (13-5, 4-2 C-USA) was the only other Conference USA team ranked in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET Ranking. The Bulldogs also entered Saturday’s game tied with North Texas for second place in the standings.
UNT returns home on Monday to host Rice at 7 p.m.