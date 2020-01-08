Javion Hamlet didn't have a whole lot of time to adjust before tackling a huge challenge in his first season at North Texas this fall.
The Mean Green lost their best player over the summer when point guard Ryan Woolridge left the program as a graduate transfer.
How good was Woolridge?
He's now starting for Gonzaga, the No. 1-ranked team in college basketball.
Losing a player like Woolridge would be enough to torpedo most mid-major programs.
That hasn't been the case for UNT, largely because of the arrival of Hamlet.
UNT coach Grant McCasland essentially threw the junior college transfer in the deep end of the pool. He talked about Hamlet's potential all through the offseason and plugged him into UNT's starting lineup from the opening tip of the season.
Hamlet and the Mean Green have endured their ups and downs along the way but feel like they are beginning to hit their stride heading into their Conference USA home opener against Florida International on Thursday.
Hamlet's growth is a big reason why.
"It has been really challenging," Hamlet said of the transition to playing at the Division I level. "Getting used to the physicality and going through the struggle has been the toughest part. Every game I am getting better, and we are getting better."
UNT is hoping that improvement will foster a breakthrough in conference play. The Mean Green (7-8, 1-1) have finished 8-10 in C-USA play and struggled down the stretch in both of McCasland's seasons at UNT.
Hamlet was a big part of McCasland's plans to avoid a similar fate this season. The Memphis native has been a high-level player dating back to high school.
Hamlet played for the Arkansas Wings, a national power on the AAU summer circuit. He started his career at Buffalo before stops at Motlow State and Northwest Florida State, a pair of junior college basketball powers.
Hamlet was ranked No. 17 among junior college recruits in the country by JUCORecruiting.com when he signed with UNT last year.
McCasland was intrigued by Hamlet's background and production.
"You look at where he has been and who he has played for," McCasland said. "He has played high level basketball with high level players."
UNT had to fend off several major conference schools to sign Hamlet, who said he had offers from several nationally prominent programs, including Cincinnati, Arkansas and West Virginia.
"It’s easy for the high majors to get to the tournament," Hamlet said. "I wanted to come and start something new. North Texas hasn’t been in a long time. Me and my teammates can change that."
UNT played in the NCAA tournament in 2007 and 2010 under former coach Johnny Jones but hasn't earned a bid since.
The Mean Green have a long way to go to get back to those heights but appear to be making progress with Hamlet running the team. UNT hung with a VCU team that was ranked No. 25 early in the season before falling 59-56 and picked up a key C-USA road win when it edged Marshall 67-64 last week.
Hamlet scored 15 points in UNT's win over the Thundering Herd and has come on of late. He's averaging 13.3 points and 6.0 assists in UNT's last eight games.
"Every game I am getting better and more comfortable," Hamlet said. "My teammates brought me in and embraced me. They have helped me improve my game."
McCasland can see the difference settling in has made for Hamlet, who has found a comfort zone playing with fellow guards Umoja Gibson and DJ Draper. Gibson and Draper also play key roles as ball-handlers and playmakers for the Mean Green.
"Where Javion has taken significant steps is that he has added the scoring piece with his floater, pull-up and threes," McCasland said. "Before he was just trying to make the right pass. That is part of the process. Now he is playing more aggressively and trying to score."
Hamlet's teammates have also noticed his improvement.
"You can see how he has grown from his first game until now," UNT graduate transfer forward Deng Geu said. "He was a great player in JUCO. He had to step into that role and remember the type of player he is. He is getting comfortable now."
Hamlet is also finding a comfort zone off the floor where Geu and McCasland said he is a natural leader.
"He has been a good fit and has great intangibles," McCasland said. "He loves the game of basketball and his teammates love playing with him."
UNT needed a player with those leadership abilities and a whole lot of talent after losing Woolridge. McCasland feels like the Mean Green hit the jackpot with Hamlet.
"Ultimately, it’s part of the landscape of college basketball," McCasland said of the high number of players transferring in and out of programs. "You have transition. It’s always going to be that way no matter how hard you try to manage it. It’s like the game. You have to adapt."
Hamlet has done just that and is hitting his stride with the Mean Green.
"Javion has stepped into a leadership role with the way he communicates and builds relationships," Geu said. "That carries over to the court."