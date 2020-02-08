BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The first place North Texas men’s basketball team improved to 10-2 in conference with 71-64 win Saturday afternoon at UAB. With the victory, the Mean Green (16-9, 10-2 C-USA) secured a spot in the top pod of the Conference USA Bonus Play, which begins after next week.
Facing one of the best rebounding and defensive teams in the league in the Blazers (14-11, 5-7 C-USA), UNT once again made the plays down the stretch that allowed them to come away with the victory.
Four Mean Green players scored in double figures, all between 11 and 13 points. Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson led their team with 13 points each.
“Honestly, this is a game we probably don’t win at the beginning of the year,” said Hamlet. “But we’ve gotten really good at locking down on defense late and making the plays that win games.”
Hamlet, who struggled early in the game, was given the ball late and scored six of his team’s final 10 points in the final two and half minutes.
“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates for believing in me and the coaches for sticking with me,” Hamlet said.
UAB dominated the paint early in the game but late UNT made the winning plays in the paint. Junior Thomas Bell had a key block with three minutes remaining and the Mean Green leading by just one. Then with 49 seconds remaining and the Mean Green up just four, redshirt senior Deng Geu grabbed a clutch offensive rebound that forced the Blazers to foul and send Hamlet to the line.
“It felt like a championship effort,” said coach Grant McCasland. “We had a hard time guarding them in the first half but we put stops together. And that’s what good teams do. They get better and find a way as the game goes on.”
After allowing UAB to shoot 57% from the field in the first half and score 18 points in the paint. North Texas limited the physical Blazers to just 36 percent shooting in the second half. Furthermore, Geu’s offensive rebound with 49 seconds remaining gave UNT the edge in rebounding. North Texas’ coaches emphasized all practice leading up to Saturday’s game that rebounding was going to be key.
North Texas returns home next week to host Charlotte and Old Dominion. They’ll face the 49ers first on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN 3 and the Mean Green Sports Network (95.3 FM KHYI).