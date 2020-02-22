Javion Hamlet made one of the memorable shots of North Texas’ season earlier this year to give the Mean Green a win over Louisiana Tech.
DaQuan Bracey returned the favor on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech’s senior guard hit a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left and the Bulldogs hung on from there for a 73-71 win over the Mean Green at the Super Pit in the opening game of Conference USA bonus play for both teams.
UNT entered the conference’s unique scheduling format atop the C-USA standings. The top five teams in the league are playing a round-robin over the final four games of the regular season.
The Mean Green (18-10, 12-3 C-USA) remained in the top spot after the second of a pair of nail-bitters against Louisiana Tech this season, thanks to Charlotte knocking off Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Hamlet hit a floater at the buzzer to give UNT a 51-50 win over the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4) earlier this season in Ruston.
“Give Louisiana Tech a lot of credit,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “That was a heck of a finish. It was two good teams competing in a game that came down to the wire last time and did again. They made baskets. We couldn’t guard them. That’s what it came down to.”
Neither team led by more than three points after Zachary Simmons hit a layup with 5:29 remaining to pull UNT within 60-58.
The lead changed hands four times from that point on as the teams traded clutch shots.
Bracey hit a 3 with 1:04 left to give Louisiana Tech a 68-65 lead. UNT answered on the ensuing possession when Reese hit a corner 3 off an assist from Hamlet.
Bracey answered with a jumper to put Louisiana Tech back up 70-68.
UNT went to Hamlet again and saw him respond with 3-point play on a driving layup to put the Mean Green up one.
That’s when Bracey answered with his game-winning drive.
“Hats off to Bracey,” Hamlet said. “He made a great play.”
The question now for UNT is how it responds in its final three games.
The Mean Green will travel to Florida International on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season at home against Western Kentucky and a road game at Charlotte.
“Every game is going to be tough,” Reese said. “Coach told us before conference that league games are won by one or two points. We have to execute better down the stretch.”
UNT will look to fine-tune on the offensive end after a tough game against C-USA’s best defensive team in Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green went just 4-for-22 from 3-point range against the Bulldogs. Hamlet led UNT with 25 points and was one of three players who finished in double figures for the Mean Green.
Reese added 16 points and Umoja Gibson 13.
“I felt good about the looks we got, but we settled a little bit a few times,” McCasland said. “We had been shooting it so well. This will be a learning experience. We will go back and look at it and see where we settled and shot it too quick instead of getting the ball into the paint.”
The mistakes the Mean Green made offensively left the door open for Louisiana Tech and Bracey, who had a monster game and finished with a game-high 26 points.
Mo Muhammad added 13 points and Derric Jean had 11 for Louisiana Tech.
UNT took control of what was a back-and forth game in the first half with an 8-0 run. Reese hit a jumper to open the Mean Green’s burst and came down the baseline to catch an alley-oop pass from Hamlet to cap the run. The dunk put UNT up 22-16.
Hamlet hit a 3 late in the first half to push UNT’s lead to 36-25 lead before Louisiana Tech responded with a 7-0 run heading into halftime. Muhammed scored the final four points of the run and hit a layup just before the halftime buzzer to cut the Mean Green’s lead to 36-32.
UNT was locked in a back-and-forth battle the rest of the night. Every time the Mean Green hit a big shot, Louisiana Tech had an answer.
“That didn’t affect us,” Reese said. “They are going to make tough shots. They have good players, but we could have won this game a lot of other ways.”
One would have been to stop Bracey with the game on the line late.
That was easier said than done on a day Louisiana Tech and its star player were highly motivated to avenge a tough loss to the Mean Green earlier in the season.
“You don’t want to put it in Bracey’s hand to win the game,” McCasland said. “He has done it to a lot of people. He is a dynamic player and went and made big plays.”
Louisiana Tech 73, North Texas 71
LOUISIANA TECH (20-7, 11-4) – Muhammed 5-8 3-4 13, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Jean 4-8 0-0 11, Archibald 3-4 0-0 8, Bracey 9-15 5-7 26, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Ledoux 1-4 1-3 3, Pemberton 2-7 0-0 4, Gordon 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 27-54 9-16 73.
NORTH TEXAS (18-10, 12-3) – Geu 3-5 1-1 7, Z. Simmons 3-4 0-0 6, Reese 6-11 3-3 16, Gibson 4-12 4-4 13, Hamlet 9-15 5-7 25, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Draper 0-1 0-0 0, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, J. Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-15 71.
Halftime – UNT 36-32. Three-point goals – Louisiana Tech 10-20 (Jean 3-6, Archibald 2-2, Bracey 3-5, Williams 2-3, Ledoux 0-2, Pemberton 0-2) UNT 4-22 (Geu 0-2, Z. Simmons 0-1, Reese 1-5, Gibson 1-8, Hamlet 2-2, Bell 0-1, Draper 0-1, Smart 0-2). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Louisiana Tech 32 (Muhammed 7) UNT 28 (Z. Simmons 8). Assists – Louisiana Tech 7 (Archibald 3), UNT 14 (Two tied, 4). Total fouls – Louisiana Tech 15, UNT 16. A – 4,277.