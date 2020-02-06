North Texas men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland says “the toughest teams always win” and on Thursday at Middle Tennessee, the Mean Green withstood a late 13-3 run by the Blue Raiders and made clutch baskets to pull out the road victory 75-70.
The win gives UNT (15-9, 9-2 C-USA) its best start to league play in program history and is its first victory in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 11 years.
Javion Hamlet led North Texas with 21 points but James Reese followed up with 13 points, all came in the second half.
North Texas is off to UAB to face the Blazers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.