A member of the Denton football program has tested positive for COVID-19, Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence confirmed on Wednesday night.
Florence said Denton's summer strength and conditioning program has been suspended until further notice.
“We’re aware of the situation and out of an abundance of caution, are suspending all athletic activities at Denton until further notice,” Florence said.
The news comes a day after a person affiliated with Braswell's volleyball program tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Like Denton, Braswell's workouts have also been indefinitely suspended.
Guyer is now the only Denton ISD school still holding summer workouts. Ryan, which was originally slated to begin its strength and conditioning next Monday, pushed its start date back to June 29.
On Tuesday afternoon, Krum ISD announced a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The district did not specify what sport the student played.
The positive case at Denton is the first known case of coronavirus related to a Denton-area football program.
The UIL announced on May 22 that schools could begin strength and conditioning on June 8 under a set of stringent COVID-19 guidelines. On June 10, the UIL loosened those guidelines, eliminating the 20-1 player-to-coach ratio, effective immediately.
The UIL also increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%. That change is slated to go into effect on Monday.
On Wednesday, the UIL announced it had temporarily lifted its ban on broadcasting Friday night football games in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.