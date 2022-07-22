The Denton Record-Chronicle annually recognizes the accomplishments of the Denton area’s top baseball players with an All-Area team. Learn more about each of this year’s honorees below.
Most Valuable Player
Evan Brandt: Argyle, P, Sr.
The ace pitcher on Argyle’s run to the 4A state title game, Brandt went a perfect 15-0 for the season while posting a 1.34 ERA with 115 strikeouts. He earned the win in the Eagles’ narrow state semifinal triumph over China Spring as he surrendered just one run on five hits to secure the victory.
Pitcher of the Year
Brad Pruett: Guyer, P, Jr.
Another of the area’s top arms, Pruett took home Pitcher of the Year honors in the stacked District 5-6A this spring. The Texas State commit posted a 7-1 record in 12 appearances, racking up 81 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA as he helped Guyer secure a playoff berth.
Offensive Player of the Year
Jayson Jones: Braswell, SS, Sr.
Jones snags the area’s top offensive honors for a second consecutive season. The Arkansas commit and MLB prospect batted .397 on the year, posting one home run and 15 RBIs while drawing 17 walks to just seven strikeouts to secure 5-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year honor. He also won the Connie Mack World Series home run derby earlier this week.
Defensive Player of the Year
JC Davis: Argyle, SS, Jr.
Another key piece of Argyle’s state title game push, Davis was a consistent presence in the Eagles’ middle infield. The Weatherford College commit posted a .956 fielding percentage for the season and played a key part in Argyle turning five double plays during its regional quarterfinal series sweep of Springtown. He was a lethal threat on the offensive side, too, batting .450 with 31 RBIs.
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Jake Simpson: Ryan, P/CF, Sr.
Simpson was a bright spot in a tough season for the Raiders, both as a pitcher and center fielder. The Navarro JC signee tallied 76 strikeouts and a 2.85 ERA to earn first-team All-District 6-5A honors as a pitcher while also driving in 10 runs and drawing 18 walks at the plate to post a .438 on-base percentage.
Kaden Morgan: Pilot Point, P/OF, Jr.
Bringing in Co-Utility Player of the Year honors for District 10-3A, Morgan takes home the same distinction for the Denton area. In the box, he hit .450 with 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored while striking out only twice all season. Morgan also posted a 2.86 ERA with 70 strikeouts and a .958 fielding percentage to help the Bearcats reach the playoffs.
Newcomer of the Year
Will Buchanan, Denton, OF, So.
The newcomer of the year in District 6-5A, Buchanan played a key part in Denton’s playoff berth. He posted a .935 fielding percentage while batting .338 with one home run, 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored, the third-most on the team.
Coach of the Year
Ricky Griffin: Argyle
Guiding the Eagles through their final year in 4A, Griffin helped ensure his club left the classification with a bang. Argyle went 35-4-1 en route to its fourth 4A state title game appearance in its seventh full season in the classification (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19) before top-ranked Sinton proved too much for the Eagles. Whether Argyle’s historic string of success continues in Class 5A remains to be seen, but Griffin has built a strong foundation for the move up.
First Team
Pitcher — Trevor Duck: Argyle, P, Sr.
Duck earned second-team all-district honors as the No. 2 starter in Argyle’s deep pitching core. The Howard College signee posted a 9-2 record on the season with 78 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA. He put in five innings of one-hit work to help win the regional final series clincher and send the Eagles to the state tournament.
Catcher — Jacob Lang: Braswell, C, Sr.
Named the first-team all-district catcher in 5-6A, Lang was a key contributor for the Bengals all season. The Murray State College commit’s defense was nearly flawless as he posted a .983 fielding percentage, combining his defensive prowess with a .300 batting average and 16 RBIs.
Infielders
Ethan Hewell: Denton, SS, Sr.
A first-team all-district selection, Hewell was a key cog in the Broncos’ offensive success. The Dodge City CC commit batted .411 with four triples, three home runs and 23 RBIs on the season. He and a first-team outfield honoree spearheaded a Denton offense that featured nine players with nine or more RBIs.
Riley Blagg: Sanger, IF, Sr.
Blagg was a standout in the Indians’ infield amid an up-and-down season. The second-team All-District 9-4A selection batted .372 with 17 RBIs, drawing a team-leading 21 walks and stealing 23 bases in the process.
Jacob Holder: Aubrey, IF, Sr.
Holder was one of the Chaparrals’ most productive hitters with a team-high eight doubles to go with a .344 average, two home runs and 22 RBIs. The first-team all-district honoree also drew as many walks as strikeouts with 18 apiece to post a team-best .451 on-base percentage.
Zane Morgan: Pilot Point, SS/P, Jr.
The brother of Co-Utility Player of the Year Kaden Morgan, Zane brings home an all-area honor of his own. The first-team All-District 10-3A recipient hit .438 with 13 RBIs and just three strikeouts for the season while also posting a .964 fielding percentage on 55 total chances.
Outfielders
Ryan Cooper: Denton, OF, Sr.
A second-team all-district selection, Cooper led the Broncos across the board offensively with a .433 batting average, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 34 runs scored. He was a stalwart on the defensive side as well, posting a perfect fielding percentage in 56 total chances.
Park Prater: Argyle, OF/P, So.
A key part of Argyle’s regular-season success, Prater suffered a back injury after the first round of the playoffs that kept him out for the rest of the Eagles’ playoff run. He was named District 7-4A Most Valuable Player after hitting .370 on the season with one home run and 19 RBIs.
Carson Parham: Guyer, OF, Sr.
Another first team honoree from District 5-6A, Parham played football and baseball for Guyer last season and was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year. The Wayland Baptist signee hit .329 with two home runs, 23 RBIs and 11 walks drawn.
Best of the Rest
Name, School, Pos., Class, Stats
Conor Lillis, Argyle, OF, Jr.: .360 batting average, 16 RBIs, 1.056 OPS, made all-state tournament team
Colton Roquemore, Argyle, 2B, So.: District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year, .339 batting average, 23 RBIs
Rhett Bleemel, Aubrey, P, Sr.: 7-4 record, 74 strikeouts, 1.50 ERA
Bryson Bohannon, Aubrey, C, Jr.: District 9-4A first team catcher, .975 fielding percentage, drew 28 walks
Caden Liebenstein, Aubrey, OF, Sr.: .358 batting average, four triples, 1 HR and 12 RBIs, .969 fielding percentage
Dylan Krause, Braswell, P, Sr.: 5-3 record, 62 SOs, 3.45 ERA, .323 batting average
Zach Dowdy, Denton, P/3B, Jr.: 5-1 record, 60 SOs, 1.85 ERA, .301 batting average with 16 RBIs
Lane Allen, Guyer, 3B, Jr.: .309 batting average, 2 HRs and 23 RBIs
Jackson Burns, Krum, OF, Sr.: .424 batting average, 12 RBIs and 12 walks in district play
Hayden Walker, Krum, IF, Sr.: .306 batting average, 10 RBIs, .909 fielding percentage in district play
Cooper Rodgers, Ponder, P/OF, So.: 1.76 ERA, .972 fielding percentage, .298 batting average, 13 RBIs
Logan Reynolds, Ponder, OF/P/C, Jr.: .333 batting average, 19 walks, 19 runs scored
Chandler Bowland, Sanger, P/OF, Jr.: 7-4 record, 3.97 ERA, 1 HR and 11 RBIs
Chase Wernimont, Sanger, OF, Jr.: .400 batting average, 17 RBIs, 14 stolen bases