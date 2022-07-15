Leala Kloewer All-Area
Sanger's Leala Kloewer (20) throws a pitch to an Aubrey hitter at Aubrey High School on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Aubrey, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton Record-Chronicle published its annual All-Area Softball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the two honorees included from Sanger.

Leala Kloewer, Sanger, P, Fr.: 170 strikeouts in 116 innings, 3.621 ERA

Kyley Cochran, Sanger, UTIL, Fr.: .400 batting average, 12 RBIs

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

