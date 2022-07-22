The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Baseball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the two honorees included from Ponder.

For the full team, click here.

Best of the Rest

Name, School, Pos., Class, Stats

Cooper Rodgers, Ponder, P/OF, So.: 1.76 ERA, .972 fielding percentage, .298 batting average, 13 RBIs

Logan Reynolds, Ponder, OF/P/C, Jr.: .333 batting average, 19 walks, 19 runs scored

