Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 15, 2022 @ 7:38 pm
Krum's Addison Martindale (5) pitches to an Argyle batter at Krum High School on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Krum, Texas.
The Denton Record-Chronicle published its annual All-Area Softball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the two honorees included from Krum.
For the full team, click here.
Addison Martindale, Krum, P, Fr.: 1.56 ERA, 90 strikeouts
Gracie Riney, Krum, 1B/P, Jr.: .422 batting average, 101 strikeouts
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.