Addison Martindale All-Area
Krum's Addison Martindale (5) pitches to an Argyle batter at Krum High School on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Krum, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton Record-Chronicle published its annual All-Area Softball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the two honorees included from Krum.

Best of the Rest

Name, School, Pos., Class, Stats

Addison Martindale, Krum, P, Fr.: 1.56 ERA, 90 strikeouts

Gracie Riney, Krum, 1B/P, Jr.: .422 batting average, 101 strikeouts

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

