The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Baseball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the two honorees included from Krum.

For the full team, click here.

Best of the Rest

Name, School, Pos., Class, Stats

Jackson Burns, Krum, OF, Sr.: .424 batting average, 12 RBIs and 12 walks in district play

Hayden Walker, Krum, IF, Sr.: .306 batting average, 10 RBIs, .909 fielding percentage in district play

