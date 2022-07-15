Bland’s impact on the Lady Eagles’ run to the Class 4A Region I final almost cannot be overstated. The Oklahoma commit earned all-state honors, setting a program record with 16 home runs to go with 61 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and just three strikeouts in 124 plate appearances. She did it all after losing her father to cancer last summer while she and her family were in the process of moving from California.
Pitcher of the Year
Ava Edwards: Argyle, P, Jr.
Argyle boasted another of the area’s top talents this season with Edwards repeating as our Pitcher of the Year. The righty was once again named the District 7-4A MVP after racking up a 23-6 record, 189 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA as the Lady Eagles’ ace. She also nabbed all-state honors for her efforts.
Co-Coach of the Year
Kevin Cook: Argyle
Cook repeats as an area Coach of the Year honoree after leading the Lady Eagles back to the regional final round of the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Argyle finished the season 27-9-2 after making the deepest playoff push in the area. It fell just short of snagging the program's first-ever state tournament appearance in a three-game series loss to Iowa Park.
First Team
Outfielder
Keira Inman: Argyle, OF, Jr.
The Lady Eagles' third player honoree, Inman anchored the outfield alongside Bland and earned first-team all-district honors. The Maine commit nabbed a .944 fielding percentage while hitting .354 with six home runs and 22 RBIs.