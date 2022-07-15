Maya Bland All-Area
Argyle’s Maya Bland tops the Record-Chronicle All-Area softball team as MVP. She’s shown with teammates after hitting a home run against Decatur on April 1. Bland had 16 homers on the year.

 DRC file photo

The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Softball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the seven players included from Argyle.

Most Valuable Player

Maya Bland: Argyle, OF, Jr.

Bland’s impact on the Lady Eagles’ run to the Class 4A Region I final almost cannot be overstated. The Oklahoma commit earned all-state honors, setting a program record with 16 home runs to go with 61 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and just three strikeouts in 124 plate appearances. She did it all after losing her father to cancer last summer while she and her family were in the process of moving from California.

Pitcher of the Year

Ava Edwards: Argyle, P, Jr.

Argyle boasted another of the area’s top talents this season with Edwards repeating as our Pitcher of the Year. The righty was once again named the District 7-4A MVP after racking up a 23-6 record, 189 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA as the Lady Eagles’ ace. She also nabbed all-state honors for her efforts.

Co-Coach of the Year

Kevin Cook: Argyle

Cook repeats as an area Coach of the Year honoree after leading the Lady Eagles back to the regional final round of the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Argyle finished the season 27-9-2 after making the deepest playoff push in the area. It fell just short of snagging the program's first-ever state tournament appearance in a three-game series loss to Iowa Park.

First Team

Outfielder

Keira Inman: Argyle, OF, Jr.

The Lady Eagles' third player honoree, Inman anchored the outfield alongside Bland and earned first-team all-district honors. The Maine commit nabbed a .944 fielding percentage while hitting .354 with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

Best of the Rest

Name, School, Pos., Class, Stats

Peyton Peck, Argyle, 1B, So.: .344 batting average, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs

Riley Owen, Argyle, C, So.: .985 fielding percentage, 28 RBIs

Taylor Platt, Argyle, OF, So.: .364 batting average, 26 RBIs

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

