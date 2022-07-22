The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Baseball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the seven honorees included from Argyle.

For the full team, click here.

Evan Brandt All-Area

Argyle pitcher Evan Brandt delivers during the Class 4A baseball state semifinal game against China Spring on June 8 in Austin. Brandt is the MVP of the All-Area team.
JC Davis All-Area
Argyle shortstop JC Davis tags out China Spring's Cage McCloud who was trying to steali second base during the 4A state semifinals. Davis is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
Ricky Griffin All-Area

Argyle's Ricky Griffin, the All-Area Coach of the Year, visits with pitcher Hudson during the third inning of the 4A baseball state championship game against Sinton on June 9 in Austin.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

