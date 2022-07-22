The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Baseball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the seven honorees included from Argyle.
For the full team, click here.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
The Denton Record-Chronicle published its All-Area Baseball Team on Friday. The following is a look at the seven honorees included from Argyle.
For the full team, click here.
The ace pitcher on Argyle’s run to the 4A state title game, Brandt went a perfect 15-0 for the season while posting a 1.34 ERA with 115 strikeouts. He earned the win in the Eagles’ narrow state semifinal triumph over China Spring as he surrendered just one run on five hits to secure the victory.
Another key piece of Argyle’s state title game push, Davis was a consistent presence in the Eagles’ middle infield. The Weatherford College commit posted a .956 fielding percentage for the season and played a key part in Argyle turning five double plays during its regional quarterfinal series sweep of Springtown. He was a lethal threat on the offensive side, too, batting .450 with 31 RBIs.
Guiding the Eagles through their final year in 4A, Griffin helped ensure his club left the classification with a bang. Argyle went 35-4-1 en route to its fourth 4A state title game appearance in its seventh full season in the classification (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19) before top-ranked Sinton proved too much for the Eagles. Whether Argyle’s historic string of success continues in Class 5A remains to be seen, but Griffin has built a strong foundation for the move up.
Duck earned second team all-district honors as the No. 2 starter in Argyle’s deep pitching core. The Howard College signee posted a 9-2 record on the season with 78 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA. He put in five innings of one-hit work to help win the regional final series clincher and send the Eagles to the state tournament.
A key part of Argyle’s regular season success, Prater suffered a back injury after the first round of the playoffs which kept him out for the rest of the Eagles’ playoff run. He was named District 7-4A Most Valuable Player after hitting .370 on the season with one home run and 19 RBIs.
Conor Lillis, Argyle, OF, Jr.: .360 batting average, 16 RBIs, 1.056 OPS, made all-state tournament team
Colton Roquemore, Argyle, 2B, So.: District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year, .339 batting average, 23 RBIs
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.