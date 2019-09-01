LUBBOCK — The North Texas soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday night.
The Mean Green (3-1) fell 4-0 at Texas Tech (3-1).
A competitive first half that saw UNT control possession and create opportunities fell to the wayside in the second half after the Red Raiders scored their first goal, which came in the 53rd minute off of a deflection inside the box.
Though she didn’t score a goal on Sunday, Texas Tech’s Kirsten Davis was havoc all night. The forward took nine shots and got the assist on the first goal.
After the goal, the Mean Green rarely controlled possession and relied heavily on keeper Kelsey Brann to make saves and its defensive backline to clear out Texas Tech opportunities and stop Davis.
UNT entered Sunday’s match having given up just two shot opportunities all year. Sunday, the Texas Tech who began the season ranked No. 22 in the nation, put constant pressure on striking 12 shots on goal. Davis was responsible for four of those.
North Texas’ best scoring chance on Sunday came in the 26th minute when freshman Michelle Gonzalez delivered a perfect corner kick into the box where fellow freshman Taylor Hunter struck it perfectly with her head from just a few feet out. However, a leaping save by the Red Raiders keeper kept the match tied at zero.
It’d be the final corner kick opportunity of the match for UNT.
In the 85th minute, Mackenzie Stricklin laced up a nearly perfect pass into the box for forward Logan Bruffett deep into the box but the freshman led the junior just a tad to far and the pass was out of reach for the diving Bruffett.
North Texas’ schedule doesn’t get much easier. UNT hits the road on Friday to face No. 20 Memphis.