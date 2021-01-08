SAN ANTONIO — The North Texas men's basketball team opened conference play with a 77-70 win at UTSA Friday night.
The Mean Green (5-4, 1-0 C-USA) had four players score in double-digits and made key late 3-pointers, free throws and defensive stops to pull out the road victory.
"This was a really good win," head coach Grant McCasland said. "To start conference play with a solid road win is something to be proud of. Thomas was huge for us tonight."
Thomas Bell stuffed the stat sheet for UNT. He led the way with 17 points — on 7-of-9 shooting — but also added five rebounds, three assists and had three blocks. Bell knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half to give the Mean Green a 10-point halftime lead. He dominated the paint and was all over the floor for 33 minutes.
Javion Hamlet, Mardrez McBride and Zachary Simmons also all scored in double-digits for North Texas as they combined for 58 points.
McBride made a game-high four 3-pointers.
North Texas made 27 field goals Friday and had 20 assists.
With 1:30 minutes remaining in the game, UNT led by two points, but Simmons and Hamlet came through at the line. They made eight free throws in the final minute and a half to seal the road victory.
UNT and UTSA will tip off again at 3 p.m. Saturday to play the second game of the weekend.