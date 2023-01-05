North Texas at Western Kentucky
When: 8 p.m. tonight
Where: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Records: UNT 11-3, 2-1 CUSA; WKU 8-5, 0-2 C-USA
Last game: UNT 72, Florida International 57; Middle Tennessee 65, WKU 60
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry broke out of a scoring drought that saw him score six points over the course of two games when he posted 18 points in UNT’s win over FIU. The senior his three 3s in UNT’s win over the Panthers. He is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry scored 20 points to help lead UNT past FIU and has scored at least 20 points in five games this season. The senior is shooting 45% from 3-point range and is averaging 17.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady is coming off his best game offensively of the season. The senior scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting in UNT’s win over FIU. Eady snapped a run of four games without making a 3 when he connected on one against FIU. He’s averaging 3.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott was a force on the glass in UNT’s win over FIU, pulling down eight rebounds. The sophomore is averaging 4.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane got into foul trouble in UNT’s win over FIU, missed the only shot he took and didn’t score. The junior has been one of the Mean Green’s most impactful players all season and is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting Western Kentucky
WKU enters its game against UNT trying to pull out of a tailspin that has seen the Hilltoppers drop four straight games.
Matters got particularly bad for WKU following a loss to rival Middle Tennessee last week that dropped the Hilltoppers to 0-2 in C-USA play. It’s not that the Hilltoppers don’t have talent.
Junior guard Dayvion McKnight is averaging 16.2 points per game and is one of the top guards in C-USA. Jamarion Sharp, WKU’s 7-foot-5 center, leads the country with 57 blocked shots.
WKU just hasn’t been able to put things together while dropping three straight close games.
What you need to know
Tonight’s game has the feeling of a swing game for both UNT and WKU.
UNT has already dropped one C-USA game when it fell at home to Florida Atlantic. The Mean Green went 16-2 in conference play last season.
Matching that type of run through C-USA seems nearly impossible, but a win at WKU tonight would be a step in the right direction for UNT heading into a game at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Diddle is one of the toughest places to play in C-USA. The good news for UNT is that it is coming off an encouraging performance in its win over FIU.
The Mean Green have been waiting all season for some of their secondary scorers to find their form. Eady’s 11-point outing against FIU was his best performance since arriving at UNT.
Rubin Jones continued his comeback from offseason knee surgery when he scored 12 points.
UNT is going to need to be at its best when it faces WKU. The Hilltoppers are one of the most talented teams in C-USA, even if they haven’t show it early in the season.
“They can score at every spot and have the greatest potential of anyone in our league at every position,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said.
UNT has won three games over WKU and has played in several key games over the years.
The Mean Green can’t knock WKU completely out of the race for the C-USA title, but there is little doubt UNT can put the Hilltoppers in a tough spot.
“They’re going to come out with some juice and will be ready,” Jones said. “We haven’t had a good 40-minute game yet. We want this to be our first one.”
