Jim McNatt didn’t hesitate when North Texas administrator Ryan Peck approached him a few weeks ago to ask for help.
The school had just sent its athletes home due to the coronavirus pandemic and was searching for a way to provide them equipment to stay in shape.
That’s where Peck hoped McNatt would come in.
School officials decided that mailing out exercise bands would be a practical solution and asked the longtime booster and local philanthropist for help.
“I thought it was a great idea,” McNatt said. “They were trying to help keep the young men and women in shape for whatever sport they compete in.”
It wasn’t until later that McNatt thought of a question.
“I had no idea what they were going to cost when I told them to do it,” McNatt said.
McNatt initially thought Peck was talking providing bands to UNT’s men’s basketball team. He eventually agreed to cover the cost of purchasing them for every athlete in UNT’s program, more than 350 in all.
The tab came to a little less than $6,000.
UNT coaches and athletes have no doubt McNatt helped the school’s teams and athletes through a difficult time that appears as if it could be winding down. UNT president Neal Smatresk announced late last week that the school plans on resuming on-campus classes and opening its residence halls in the fall.
The hope in college athletics is that schools will be able to resume football practice in the next few weeks.
“The workout bands will be a great benefit for our players, especially with the season potentially being right around the corner,” UNT soccer coach John Hedlund said. “My players really appreciate the nice gesture by Jim McNatt and everything he has done for the program.”
UNT athletic director Wren Baker also acknowledged McNatt’s donation during a teleconference on the state of the program early in the shutdown.
McNatt and his family gave $3 million to the UNT athletic department in the fall of 2018, when their total contributions reached $6.8 million to the university as a whole, including $4.8 million to athletics.
A portion of those contributions helped fund construction of the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, UNT’s indoor practice venue that opened last fall.
While McNatt’s gift for exercise bands was far from his largest, it’s one that didn’t go unnoticed.
“I’ve gotten several very nice notes from the different coaches,” McNatt said.
The performance of those coaches and their teams is a big reason McNatt is excited about UNT’s future. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season men’s basketball title in March and captured the league’s women’s soccer tournament title earlier in the school year.
“We’re headed the right way but are in the middle of a little break right now that we are trying to get through,” McNatt said.
That break has been a little more manageable thanks to McNatt’s contribution.
“It means a lot that he took money out of his budget for us,” said Camille Grahmann, a member of UNT’s softball team. “It shows that Wren has found boosters who are there to support us. Those boosters have helped improve the experience of athletes here at the school.”