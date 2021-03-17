Grant McCasland was just days removed from recaching one of the biggest milestones of his career on Wednesday when he stopped to reflect.
The former Baylor walk-on wanted to coach basketball growing up and is about to do so at the highest level possible in the college game when North Texas takes on Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
It took McCasland seven stops and more than 20 years to reach his first NCAA appearance as a head coach, a journey that took a turn when he landed his first job as an assistant at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado, where working as a residence hall assistant was part of the job.
McCasland was in no mood to revel in how far he’s come this week. He was far more interested in celebrating those who helped along the way.
To him, basketball is more about people, not wins, losses or even making the NCAA tournament.
“What I’ve realized is you have to have to care more about people than you care about wins and losses,” McCasland said. “It has to be about how you love people and how you help people. That’s been the focus every place we’ve been. And the Lord has been in the middle of it.”
McCasland has been plenty of places along the way. He started out as the director of operations at Texas Tech before landing his first coaching job at Northeastern. Since then, he’s served as the head coach at Midland College and Midwestern State, jumped to the Division I level as an assistant coach at Baylor and guided the programs at Arkansas State and UNT.
McCasland has left a trail of championships in his wake. He won a junior college national title at Midland in 2007 and took Midwestern State to the Division II Elite eight in back-to-back seasons beginning in 2010.
UNT won the C-USA regular season title last season and came back this year to win four games in four days to capture the league’s tournament championship, a run the Mean Green capped with a 61-57 overtime win over Western Kentucky.
What made that win special for McCasland wasn’t the accepting the trophy or dancing in the confetti falling from the rafters, it was the way the way his players developed during the journey to get to that point.
“You try to focus on the people that you are with every day, and you try to love the to the best of your ability,” McCasland said. “And then you surround yourself with people who want to do the same.”
UNT athletic director Wren Baker is a former basketball coach and has seen McCasland employ that people-first approach since he arrived in Denton in 2017 to take over a program coming off an eight-win season. He hired McCasland largely because he has adapted to the situation at every school he has worked for and found a way to win.
“Grant is really good at understanding what he wants in his program and not just on the floor but also off it in terms of character and leadership,” Baker said. “He can identify people who fit what he wants and help them understand when they get here the role he needs them to perform. He also helps them understand how important that role is to the success of the team.”
The best example might be Ross Hodge. When UNT was trying to lure McCasland away from Arkansas State back in 2017, McCasland made it clear to Baker that bringing his associate head coach with him was his top priority.
McCasland put Hodge in charge of everything UNT does defensively in the summer of 2019. UNT has since emerged as one of the best defensive teams in C-USA. The Mean Green rank second in the league this year with an average of 61.2 points allowed per game.
“Coach McCasland is a great coach and an offensive genius,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said. “Coach Hodge handles the defense. They work together. There is no doubt that he puts people in the right places. That’s why we have been making history the last two years.”
McCasland is quick to point out that it isn’t just him and Hodge that have gotten UNT back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010. He also credits assistant coaches Jareem Dowling and Matt Braeuer, his director of basketball strategy and operations Nelson Haggerty as well as Baker, UNT president Neal Smatresk and Jared Mosely, UNT’s associate VP of athletics.
“You don’t find better people than that,” McCasland said. “Our guys are around the best people every day.”
Baker believes McCasland’s ability to put the right people around his players and give them the autonomy to handle key aspects of his program has been a reason he has been successful throughout his career.
“That empowers people, helps them grow and feel like they are valuable,” Baker said. “Ross has had other opportunities since he has been here. He has stayed because of his belief in Grant.”
McCasland’s confidence in the people around him extends to his players, who respond to the confidence he shows in them.
“Coach Mac is fearless and always ready to fight,” UNT guard James Reese said. “If you are not ready to play for Mac, I don’t know what to say. He’s a ball of energy and gets us ready to play.
“We listen to him and trust what he is saying.”
That approach has fueled McCasland’s gradual rise through the coaching ranks. He spent just two seasons working the residence halls and coaching at Northeastern before jumping to Midland College.
McCasland’s wife, CeCe McCasland, made more working at Olive Garden than he did coaching the Chaparrals in his first stop as a head coach.
“For us, it’s been more about trying to make the best of the opportunities that we’ve had and loving the people God put in our life,” McCasland said.
Following that simple philosophy has McCasland days away from coaching in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
Baker credited McCasland for making the people who made the milestone moment a part of his extended family from assistant coaches to players and support staff.
The approach is part of a people-first philosophy that helped spark McCasland’s rise in coaching.
“You want to know what it is?” McCasland said of the secret to his success. “It’s just surrounding yourself with great people. Don’t try to think you’ve got it all figured out. Do it together and rely on each other.”