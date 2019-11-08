North Texas coach Grant McCasland will receive an extra $20,000 annually under the terms of a one-year contract extension that will push his deal through the 2023-24 season.
McCasland signed the contract that will keep his base salary at $500,000 late last summer.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of McCasland’s revised five-year deal that will pay him $685,876 annually through an open records request.
McCasland opened his third season guiding UNT’s men’s basketball team this week. The Mean Green beat Oklahoma Christian before falling to No. 25 VCU on Friday night.
UNT entered the season off back-to-back 20-win campaigns under McCasland, who has a 42-31 record with the Mean Green.
Athletic director Wren Baker has rewarded McCasland with a contract extension after each of his first two seasons at UNT.
McCasland’s salary boost in his newest contract comes in the form of an increase in his annual retention bonus. The deal McCasland signed in the summer of 2018 included a $30,000 bonus. His new deal includes a $50,000 bonus for remaining at UNT that is to be paid on July 1 each year.
UNT hired the former Arkansas State head coach ahead of the 2017-18 season. McCasland took over for Tony Benford, who failed to post a winning season in any of his five years guiding the Mean Green.
UNT finished 8-22 in its final season under Benford. The Mean Green showed immediate improvement under McCasland and went on to win the College Basketball Invitational at the end of his debut campaign.
UNT posted a 20-18 record in McCasland’s first season. The Mean Green finished 21-12 last year.
McCasland expressed confidence in UNT’s ability to build on that performance before the opener of his third season with the Mean Green.
“I’m encouraged because we have a group that loves each other and practicing,” McCasland said. “We have a tough schedule. Our ability to handle it will say a lot about this group.”