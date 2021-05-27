Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.