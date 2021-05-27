After weeks of preparation and increasing expectations for large playoff crowds, the Mavericks prepared to admit more than 15,000 fans for each of their first-round games against the Clippers in American Airlines Center, a team official said on May 21.
The Mavericks released the final capacity decision in a message to season-ticket holders May 21, the day before the team starts the series in Los Angeles.
A Mavericks sellout in AAC pre-pandemic was 19,200 fans, but the team averaged just 2,899 fans per home game since reopening the arena to the public in February.
“We play for the fans,” Luka Doncic said. “I hope we give them back [a] win.”
Before Game 3 on May 28 and Game 4 on May 30, the Mavericks will also host COVID-19 vaccination events outside the arena on Victory Plaza in partnership with the City of Dallas and a Texas Military Department mobile vaccination team.
Thursday morning, the Mavericks announced an additional allotment of tickets had become available for the third and fourth games of Dallas’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center.
Attendance for the games in Dallas is now slated to be more than 16,000 fans, the team told The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend, which would be a near sellout under even non-pandemic circumstances (19,200 capacity) and by far the Mavericks’ largest home crowds since March 2020.
Regardless of whether they have tickets to the games, Texas residents ages 18 and older can walk up without an appointment between 6 and 10 p.m. to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In the week between the Mavericks’ regular-season finale and their playoff opener Saturday, owner Mark Cuban has pushed the NBA to allow flexibility in attendance limits.
At first, the Mavericks planned for 9,000 fans per game. In a radio interview Thursday, Cuban said the team would allow at least 12,000, and with modifications to the arena, he was hopeful to get the league’s permission for at least 15,000. The NBA has maintained some uniform attendance requirements, he said, to keep teams in markets with fewer restrictions from building too large an advantage.
The Clippers were to host Game 1 on May 22 and Game 2 on May 25 night in front of 5,000 to 7,000 fans in Staples Center, a team official said earlier last week.
The Mavericks won’t play in Dallas until Games 3 and 4, but the organization has already started to gear up for AAC’s largest crowds since the NBA announced its coronavirus suspension during Mavericks-Nuggets on March 11, 2020.
Playoff tickets have been available to Mavericks season-ticket holders since May 19.
The general public can secure playoff tickets by:
- Signing up for a 2021-22 season membership at 214-747-MAVS
- Buying single-game tickets on mavs.com