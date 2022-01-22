The Mavericks practiced as a full team Saturday morning for the first time since Dec. 16, the day before their first positive COVID-19 cases in their month-long outbreak.
And they received especially good news.
Less than two days after straining his neck, Luka Doncic participated in the workout, and the Mavericks plan for him to play Sunday night against the Grizzlies.
“He did the whole practice,” coach Jason Kidd said. “He was great, was in a great mood. I think [he] had a great practice, so I think he looked good.”
Doncic injured his neck late in the third quarter Thursday night against Phoenix when he fell hard to the court and his head tipped back. After the game, he couldn’t turn his head to either side and said the ailment was “a little bit worse” than the cervical neck strain he endured last spring in the playoffs because this was closer to his spine.
Doncic planned to spend the Mavericks’ two days between games receiving massages and sitting in the steam room — the same treatment tactics that helped him play through the strain in the first round against the Clippers.
Sterling Brown, who will miss a third consecutive game with left foot soreness, was the only inclusion on the team’s Saturday injury report.
The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 12 games and are in a stretch of playing the top three teams in the Western Conference in consecutive games.
After losing to No. 1 Phoenix on Thursday, they’ll host No. 3 Memphis on Sunday night before playing at No. 2 Golden State on Tuesday.