With much less media fanfare than initial reporting in September, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, quietly have resolved a legal conflict involving a trademark “LUKA DONCIC 7,” owned by Poterbin.

According to public records of the case on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website, Doncic on Dec. 5 terminated a petition that he filed on Sept. 6, in which he sought to cancel the registration of the trademark.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you