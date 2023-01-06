With much less media fanfare than initial reporting in September, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, quietly have resolved a legal conflict involving a trademark “LUKA DONCIC 7,” owned by Poterbin.
According to public records of the case on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website, Doncic on Dec. 5 terminated a petition that he filed on Sept. 6, in which he sought to cancel the registration of the trademark.
Attorneys representing Doncic and Poterbin in the case have not responded to The News’ requests for comment.
Doncic has a logo of his own — “77″ configured to look like “LD” with an outline of “S” signifying his native Slovenia — that debuted in September 2021, shortly after he signed his historic $207 million supermax contract extension with Dallas.
The latter logo has appeared on all of Doncic’s Jordan Brand shoes and apparel, as well as his business and charitable enterprises.
The original “7″ logo — Doncic’s name with the “L” as an upside-down 7 and another 7 beneath the “D” — was used early in his career, shortly after the Mavericks acquired his draft rights in June of 2018. In November of 2018, then-19-year-old Doncic gave his mother consent to register his name as a trademark. That trademark officially was registered in January 2020.
According to the petition that was filed on his behalf in September, while he competed for Slovenia in EuroBasket, Doncic in July 2021 provided written notice to his mother that he no longer consented to use and registration of the “7″ trademark because he wanted to consolidate his brand without her involvement.
“I have a lot to look forward to as I continue to grow as a player and a person and it’s important to me to control my own brand and focus on giving back to my communities,” Doncic said in a statement provided to NBA reporter Marc Stein in September.
