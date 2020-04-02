Only a few months have passed since we last pondered what seems like a crazy notion: Could a player from North Texas win the Heisman Trophy?
It made sense to at least consider the possibility with Mason Fine returning for the 2019 season. Fine was the leading active passer in college football and was back to lead a team with high hopes of grabbing a small sliver of the national spotlight.
UNT launched a Heisman campaign to push Fine for the award last summer.
We all know how that all turned out.
It's now time to look forward to a new season. Part of the drill is The Dallas Morning News' annual rundown of the top Heisman candidates at schools across the state, and that means UNT, too.
The chances of a player from UNT winning the Heisman is, well, let's say, slim.
Part of the fun, though, is considering it.
And that brings us to Tre Siggers, the player who would have the best chance of any UNT player returning this fall.
Why Siggers could win
The only way for a player from a G5 team to land on the Heisman radar is to put up huge numbers. Having a fun backstory also helps.
That's how Fine got there before last season. He had thrown for 9,417 yards and 64 touchdowns heading into his senior season.
Fine is also 5-foot-11 and is part Cherokee.
Siggers doesn't have quite as interesting of a tale. The former Duncanville standout did make the move from running back to safety and back to running back, though.
The junior also has the best chance of any UNT skill position player to put up big numbers.
Siggers rushed for 853 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last fall. He rushed for 164 yards in a loss to SMU.
Siggers would have to put up numbers like the ones he posted against the Mustangs every week to land on the Heisman radar. The chances of that happening are slim, but they're a whole lot better than another UNT skill position player grabbing the national spotlight.
Austin Aune and Jason Bean are competing to take over for Fine. Neither have the experience that indicates they will put up the type of statistics that would merit Heisman attention.
Why Siggers won't win
First, the obvious.
Siggers plays for a G5 team. G5 players don't win the Heisman.
UNT will also spread the ball around to a host of different skill position players. Siggers might not get enough carries to roll up the kind of yards he would need to emerge as a Heisman candidate.
UNT had a legitimate NFL running back a few years ago in Jeffery Wilson. He rushed for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior in 2017.
Siggers would need close to double that to be a Heisman candidate.
Even if he reached that goal, he'd still likely wouldn't be named a finalist. Patrick Cobbs and Jamario Thomas won the national rushing title in 2003 and 2004, respectively, and weren't named Heisman finalists.
Bottom line
It's a fun idea, a UNT player emerging in the Heisman race and maintaining his candidacy deep into the season.
The reality is there hasn't been a G5 player named a finalist since Jordan Lynch of Northern Illinois in 2013.
Siggers is unlikely to break through this year. With that being said, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that the bruising back ranks among the best among the best players in Conference USA this season.