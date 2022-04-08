North Texas went all-in on the idea of one its own emerging as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate not all that long ago.
Quarterback Mason Fine entered his senior season in 2019 season as the nation’s leading active passer with 9,417 yards, a milestone the school capitalized on with a nifty campaign.
The whole scenario didn’t play out anywhere close to how UNT hoped it would. The Mean Green finished 4-8, Fine posted the worst year of his final three seasons at UNT and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder was fired at the end of the season.
Fine’s Heisman campaign fizzled in a hurry as a result.
UNT doesn’t have player the caliber of Fine — or anywhere close — heading into the 2022 season.
There won’t be a Heisman campaign this time around.
The only scenario for a player from the Group of Five level to jump into the Heisman race is for him to have a ridiculously productive season and a compelling story to match.
The UNT player who best fits the mold is quarterback Austin Aune.
Here’s a look at the case for and against him.
Why Aune could win
If there is anyone with a story at UNT that would capture national attention in conjunction with a monster season, it’s Aune.
The former Argyle standout played six seasons of minor league baseball, split time with Jason Bean in 2020, lost the starting job to Jace Ruder last fall, won it back and helped guide UNT on a five-game winning streak to cap the season that made UNT bowl eligible.
Aune is married, has a daughter and didn’t decide to come back to UNT until just before spring practice.
That’s a terrific story. If Aune went out and put up an astronomically productive season and led UNT to an undefeated season, he could gain some Heisman traction. That’s a lot of ifs, but that would be the Mean Green’s best hope.
Why Aune couldn’t win
One has to admire Aune’s persistence in terms of squeezing every ounce of enjoyment out of his considerable athletic talents.
He was a second-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft, played in the minors and won the starting quarterback job at a Football Bowl Subdivision school.
Aune has looked good throughout spring practice and is in position to start. Emerging as a Heisman candidate is a huge jump, one he almost certainly won’t make.
Final verdict
The Heisman has long been an award dominated by a few elite programs at the top of the college football food chain.
Seeing UNT throw Fine’s hat in the ring a few years ago was great. The Mean Green just don’t have a player with his pedigree this time around.