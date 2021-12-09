LOS ANGELES — Thirty months ago, when Jason Robertson was a fresh-faced prospect entering his first year of professional hockey, his goal was clear: to make the Stars’ NHL roster a few months later in training camp.
His father, Hugh, had a simpler request.
“He said ‘I want to see you at the Staples Center,’” Jason said in June 2019. “Like, ‘Dad, I’m going to try my hardest.’”
The Robertson family is finally getting its wish.
When the Stars visit the Kings on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Robertson will return to the arena where his parents had season tickets when he was growing up. But a lot has changed in the 2 1/2 years since Robertson has turned pro.
He’s become a bona fide top-line left wing in the NHL, a key member of one of the best lines in the league. He finished second in Calder Trophy voting a season ago. And he carries a seven-game point streak into Staples Center after posting a two-point night in Las Vegas the night before.
Robertson, born in Arcadia, Calif., expects to have a big crowd in L.A. on Thursday night.
“I definitely talked to my parents and they have a lot of people coming to the game,” Robertson said. “Not just in our family, but some of my dad’s co-workers and everything. So I’ll have a lot of people in the stands.”
The Robertson family is a hockey family.
Jason, 22, is nearly a point-per-game player during his three seasons with Dallas. His older brother Michael played club hockey at USC. His younger brother Nick is one of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects. (Jason’s sister Brianne is a jiu-jitsu fighter.)
They moved from Southern California to Michigan when Jason was 10 years old so that their kids weren’t traversing the country for hockey tournaments. Mercedes Robertson, Jason’s mom, said that hockey is how her kids learned numbers — on the backs of jerseys. It’s how they learned time — by looking at the scoreboard.
Two weeks ago in Dallas, 14 members on Mercedes’ Filipino side of the family visited the American Airlines Center to watch Jason play. Many of them will also be in attendance on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
“They were pretty pumped up, not just the atmosphere [in Dallas], see me out there and see what I do live,” Jason said. “It’ll be nice for them to only drive an hour-ish, maybe an hour and a half with traffic to one of those games.”
Robertson has never played at the Staples Center. But he has played at the Toyota Sports Center (where the Kings practice) as a member of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings. He also still returns to the rink to skate in the summer when he’s back home.
“Spend some time there,” Robertson said. “Enjoy the sun, enjoy the beach. Skate a little bit there, and then go to Detroit and hammer down on my training.”
Now Robertson will finally get to play at home.
“It’ll be nice for my dad and my mom to see me,” Robertson said. “I don’t know if they’ll be sitting in the same seats that they did 15 years ago, but it’ll be really special.”