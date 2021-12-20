Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 1:24 am
Argyle's Madi Lumsden (32) shoots the ball, while Aubrey plays defense at Aubrey High School on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Aubrey, Texas.
BRIDGEPORT — Madison Lumsden was feeling it.
Argyle's senior guard cashed in on nine 3-pointers to help the Eagles cruise past Bridgeport 76-36 on Monday in a decisive district road win.
Lumsden, who scored a game-high 30 points, connected five times from beyond the arc in the second quarter for unscathed Argyle (21-0, 3-0).
Caroline Lyles (13 points) and Ashlin Crabtree (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Eagles, who look ahead to next week's Whataburger Tournament.
Gracie Rodriguez paced Bridgeport (14-6, 1-2) in a losing effort.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.