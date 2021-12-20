Lumsden
Argyle's Madi Lumsden (32) shoots the ball, while Aubrey plays defense at Aubrey High School on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Aubrey, Texas.

 DRC

BRIDGEPORT — Madison Lumsden was feeling it.

Argyle's senior guard cashed in on nine 3-pointers to help the Eagles cruise past Bridgeport 76-36 on Monday in a decisive district road win.

Lumsden, who scored a game-high 30 points, connected five times from beyond the arc in the second quarter for unscathed Argyle (21-0, 3-0).

Caroline Lyles (13 points) and Ashlin Crabtree (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Eagles, who look ahead to next week's Whataburger Tournament.

Gracie Rodriguez paced Bridgeport (14-6, 1-2) in a losing effort.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

