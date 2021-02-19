For most of the afternoon on Friday, Graham stayed packed into a 2-3 zone on defense, daring Argyle to shoot.
And through one quarter, the strategy seemed to work. Offense was hard to come by on both sides, as the Lady Eagles led just 6-4 entering the second quarter.
Then, sophomore Madi Lumsden took matters into her own hands.
Lumsden caught fire from behind the arc, burying six 3-pointers to propel Argyle to a 46-37 victory over Graham in the Class 4A Region I area round at Aledo High School. Lumsden finished with a game-high 25 points.
“Madi was huge,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “She finally got going. We kept saying all week that she was going to get some good looks, and she did a great job of just moving around. Once she gets in a rhythm, she’s a really good player.”
Argyle advances to the region quarterfinal and will await the winner of Bridgeport and Stephenville. The Lady Eagles improved to 18-9 overall and have now win five consecutive games.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year being a young team playing a tough schedule in a tough district. Then, playing during a Covid year, navigating your way through that, getting to the playoffs and you think everything is pretty routine, and then, we have the ice storm of the century hit.
“Our kids have been really focused. The shots weren’t falling early, but we did a good job on our defensive assignments.”
Argyle held Graham to just 14 points in the first half and led 18-14 at halftime. Along with Lumsden, freshman Gabby Campbell also knocked down several key shots for the Lady Eagles, especially in the first half.
Campbell had six points at the intermission and was second on the team in scoring with 10.
Lumsden helped Argyle put the game away in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of her 25 points in the frame. The Lady Eagles’ defense did the rest, limiting Graham down the stretch to preserve the victory.
“I thought Gabby Campbell hit some big ones for us early to get us going,” Westmoreland said. “She doesn’t play like a freshman. And Madi doesn’t play like a sophomore. Madi carried us right there, and I thought Gabby was a really good two-way player. She guarded [Graham’s] best player and did a great job on her. It was just a good all-around performance.”