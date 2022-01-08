Riding a season-best five-game winning streak, the Mavericks received two doses of positive news on Saturday.
Luka Doncic’s right ankle sprain has improved enough that he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s early-tip (6:30 p.m.) home game against Eastern Conference-leading Chicago (26-10).
And Boban Marjanovic has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
In the past three weeks, 11 Mavericks players have entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
As of Saturday, the only player left in protocols is center Kristaps Porzingis — and of course coach Jason Kidd, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Doncic injured his right ankle late in Wednesday’s home win over Golden State. He was listed as doubtful entering Friday’s game in Houston, but he worked out on the Rockets’ practice court even though he ultimately didn’t play in Dallas’ 130-106 victory.
It was the 15th game Doncic has missed — more than half of 21-18 Dallas’ 39 games.
The Mavericks have won their last five games by an average of 16 points.
Pinson deal
ESPN reported that the Mavericks will sign forward Theo Pinson to a two-way contract. Pinson has averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10 appearances for the Mavericks and was signed to a second 10-day contract on Dec. 31.