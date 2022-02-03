Luka Doncic is an All-Star, once again.
The Mavericks’ 22-year-old superstar will play in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 as one of seven Western Conference reserves selected by NBA head coaches, the league announced Thursday on TNT.
For a third consecutive time in his first four seasons, Doncic will play alongside some of his childhood inspirations turned peers while marking another career milestone.
Doncic is just the seventh player in NBA history to earn three All-Star nods before his 23rd birthday, joining Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Just Dirk Nowitzki (14) and Rolando Blackman (four) have made more All-Star Game appearances as a Maverick. Doncic’s third berth tied him with Mark Aguirre on the franchise list and surpassed the two apiece by Steve Nash, Michael Finley and his current head coach, Jason Kidd.
Doncic will turn 23 Feb. 28, eight days after he’ll trade in his No. 77 Mavericks jersey for Team LeBron or Team Durant threads.
After a standout run through January, Doncic’s 2022 All-Star future seemed a near guarantee.
The lack of consistent support from his teammates in recent games has only magnified his status as one of the league’s best.
Since he returned Jan. 2 from 10 games out with an ankle injury and COVID-19, Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 16 games while shooting 44.2% from the field and 29.3% from three.
In his last eight outings, Doncic has scored at least 30 points five times and at least 40 twice. He’s hit double-digit assists in each of the last four and at least four 3-pointers in four of his last five.
With five of his seven triple-doubles this season coming since Jan. 9, Doncic seemed assured another All-Star berth after a slow first two months of the season.
He didn’t start the year in top physical shape and conditioning, and left ankle and knee sprains he suffered Nov. 15 affected his play over several weeks. He missed a career-high 15 of the Mavericks’ first 39 games.
Because he finished outside the top two in fan, player and media voting last week, Doncic wasn’t selected as one of two All-Star starters among Western Conference guards, a distinction he earned in 2020 and 2021.
But head coaches made sure to add him to the West backcourt behind starters Steph Curry and Ja Morant.
Joining Doncic as West reserves: Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Golden State’s Draymond Green, and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.
Green said on the TNT broadcast he will not play in the All-Star Game while dealing with back/calf injuries, so Commissioner Adam Silver will soon name a replacement.
East reserves include Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet.
Perhaps Doncic selection will help improve his mood after the Mavericks’ Wednesday night loss to Oklahoma City.
After the 120-114 overtime defeat, Doncic lamented “two stupid decisions” that he felt cost the Mavericks at the end of regulation despite his 40-point, 10-assists, six-rebound, three-steal stat line.
After Reggie Bullock hit a bouncing 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds remaining to give the Mavericks a 103-101 lead, the Thunder’s Kenrich Williams beat Doncic on a cut for a layup with 7.5 seconds remaining out of a timeout, tying the game at 103.
Doncic appeared primed to respond on the final possession as he dribbled to his left-wing sweetspot.
But then the Thunder didn’t send a double-team, as he expected, to the area where he has nailed multiple game winners. The final seconds ticked down. He decided to launch a high-arching stepback with 0.1 seconds left, but it was just off to the right.
“This game is on me,” Doncic said. “By far my worst defensive game this year, for sure.”
Dallas has lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 23-25 — made worse by the Magic and Thunder representing two of the NBA’s four worst teams by record and by rotation inconsistencies.
Co-star Kristaps Porzingis has missed both defeats with a right knee bone bruise, and he won’t play again Friday against Philadelphia.
With Doncic double-teamed late in Orlando, the Mavericks missed their last eight field goal attempts, all 3-pointers. Against the Thunder, Doncic recorded 23 potential assists as teammates missed most looks he created, according to the NBA’s pass tracking statistics
The Mavericks are 6-9 without Doncic this season, and his latest All-Star selection showed coaches recognize how difficult he is to topple.