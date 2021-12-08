There was a preseason expectation that Luka Doncic could claim his first MVP trophy with slight personal and team improvement in the 2021-22 season. The good news is that Doncic’s numbers are weirdly similar to a former MVP’s.
The bad news is it’s Russell Westbrook.
And if you go back to Tuesday night, just before tipoff in the Mavericks’ 102-99 loss to Brooklyn that dropped the club below .500, we aren’t just talking about a slight similarity. Check these figures.
Doncic: 44.5% field goals; 32.9% three-pointers; 67.6% free throws; 8.1 rebounds; 8.5 assists; 4.6 turnovers.
Westbrook: 44.6% FG; 32.0% threes; 68.4 percent, FT; 8 rebounds; 8.6 assists; 4.6 turnovers.
This, as you might guess, is not good.
There are things you might wish for a great player to copy regarding Westbrook — his work ethic for one — but shooting and turnovers are not on that list. And no one in Los Angeles is talking about the 33-year-old Westbrook as an MVP candidate. While their styles of play are unquestionably dissimilar, other than Westbrook’s posing and Luka’s whining, they apparently are the same guy.
At least for now.
Doncic has had slow starts before, and he acknowledged the obvious (after it became a talking point on TNT’s broadcast) that he didn’t arrive this fall in the best of shape. Not really what you want from your superstar just starting out on a max contract.
To state the obvious, as Dallas took its mediocre 11-12 record to Memphis on Wednesday, Luka’s play is not this team’s only problem. Far, far from it. Another failed off-season has left the team with a marginal supporting cast that management (even the new management) tends to overrate. If not for Jalen Brunson’s continued rise, this team would be developing nothing this season beyond a recipe for a lottery pick.
(Yes, the Mavericks own their first-round pick next summer.)
Kristaps Porzingis’ moments of relevance remain scattered between injury absences. That likely will never change. And there is next to nothing to suggest Mark Cuban’s biggest off-season move — a head coaching change after 13 seasons with Rick Carlisle — will pay off in any way. Jason Kidd may win some fans when he shows the courage to speak up about Doncic’s incessant whining, but he also seems helpless to do anything about it or, more significantly, the team’s leaky defense.
Having said that, the Mavericks can’t afford for Doncic to regress. The things he can mostly control — his free-throw shooting for one — are going in the wrong direction.
Question: What does it mean when a team’s superstar player owns one of the league’s worst plus-minus figures?
Quick answer: It cannot be good.
Longer answer: Doncic ranked 442nd out of 476 players in plus-minus entering Wednesday’s game. I don’t think this means he’s a worse player right now than Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham (440th). I do think it’s an alarming slide from where he has been that needs to change.
Doncic was a +4.1 in his second NBA season. The Mavericks outscored opponents by an average of 4.1 points per game for the time that Luka was on the floor, whether he handled the ball or not. Last year he was a +2.5.
This season he is a -4.9, and I think there are two reasonable explanations. The shooting slumps of players he regularly plays alongside — Tim Hardaway Jr. in particular — can cost Luka (and the Mavs) a few points per night. Also it has to be some sort of anomaly that the Mavericks’ average margin of defeat is 15.6 in the games in which Doncic has played. Blowout losses against Denver, Atlanta, Cleveland and others will put a crimp in the old plus-minus.
But that doesn’t explain everything. Even in the close loss to Brooklyn, Doncic was the only Mavs starter who was a minus for the night. Most of the league’s good players with bad plus-minus totals play for losing teams. If you’re on Detroit or Orlando, you’re not likely to be soaring in plus-minus.
While the Mavericks are clearly something of a train wreck this season, that’s based on their own expectations. Dallas is 11-8 in the games that Doncic has played. There are only seven teams in the entire league with a better record.
If you think that is the ray of hope in this saga, perhaps it is. But the team also has lost four of the last five games with Doncic on the floor, so just keeping him out there is not an answer. His current injury problems that have him shuffling a bit slower than usual should go away as he gains better health and conditioning.
But until he improves on his own numbers and escapes this eerie connection to Westbrook, five years and 1500 miles removed from his MVP season, the Mavericks are a team in trouble.