It remains to be seen whether the Mavericks will be an elite team during the 2021-22 season, but the presence of MVP candidate Luka Doncic assures that Dallas will be highly visible.
The latter reality was reinforced Tuesday when the NBA announced the national TV schedule for the 2021-22 season’s opening week and for Christmas Day. Essentially the announcement was an appetite whetter before the full season schedule is announced at 2 p.m. Friday.
During the season’s opening week Doncic-led Dallas will play at Trae Young-led Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 on TNT. And, on Christmas, the Mavericks will play at Utah at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, the last of that day’s five nationally televised games.
It will be only the fifth time in the Mavericks’ 42-season history that they have played on Christmas, but the second straight year in which they have done so. Last year, the Doncic-led Mavericks played the Lakers and LeBron James on Christmas.
The start of last season was delayed until Dec. 22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a three-month hiatus in the middle of the 2019-20 season and a late-summer finish.
The 2021-22 season will begin on Oct. 19 with a TNT doubleheader of Brooklyn at Milwaukee and Golden State at the Lakers.
It won’t be known until the full season schedule is announced on Friday whether the Oct. 21 game at Atlanta will be Dallas’ first or second game. It’s appropriate, though, that the Mavericks’ first nationally televised game will be against the Hawks.
Doncic and Young will forever be linked because in June of 2018 their draft rights were traded for one another. Though Doncic was named Rookie of the Year that first season and twice has been named first-team All-NBA, Young and the Hawks last season did what Doncic’s Mavericks have failed to do — win in the playoffs.
The Hawks, in fact, won two series, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, where they fell to eventual champion Milwaukee in six games.